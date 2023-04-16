IPL 2023 Match 23, GT vs RR: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 23 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, April 16.

The contest will be a repeat of the 2022 final at the same venue, where the Titans clinched the trophy in their maiden campaign after beating the Royals twice in the playoffs.

Both GT and RR are on six points, with the latter having a better net run rate. The winner of their clash on Sunday will confirm their spot at the top of the points table.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 23 of IPL 2023 between GT and RR.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

GT vs RR: GT Predicted Playing 11 vs RR in IPL 2023

Rashid Khan has been virtually unplayable thus far

Mohit Sharma replaced Yash Dayal in the previous game and dished out a game-changing spell to walk away with the Player of the Match award. While GT might want to play an extra spinner in R Sai Kishore as the season goes on, they are unlikely to make any changes to their side for now.

Vijay Shankar could come in as an impact sub if GT chase, presumably at the expense of Josh Little.

GT's predicted playing XI for Match 23 of IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Josh Little, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma.

Impact player candidates: Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav.

GT vs RR: RR Predicted Playing 11 vs GT in IPL 2023

RR captain Sanju Samson [right] is enduring a slight lean run as of now

Devdutt Padikkal replaced Riyan Parag against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and played a decent cameo that gave RR some momentum after Yashasvi Jaiswal's early wicket. Padikkal could keep Parag out of the playing XI for now.

Sanju Samson stated that Trent Boult's niggle was minor, so the left-armer could reclaim his place in the side. Kuldeep Sen could be relegated to the bench in such a scenario, with the rest of the team wearing a similar look.

If Boult isn't fit, the Royals will have to decide how to use their fourth overseas slot. While Adam Zampa came in handy at Chepauk, he might not have the same impact in Ahmedabad. Obed McCoy, if fit, might have an outside chance of making his first appearance of the new season.

RR's predicted playing XI for Match 23 of IPL 2023: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact player candidates: Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Akash Vashisht, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen.

