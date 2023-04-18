IPL 2023 Match 25, SRH vs MI: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off in Match 25 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday, April 18.

Both SRH and MI come into this game in good form, having won their respective last two matches in the tournament. They have four points each but are placed near the bottom of the points table owing to their net run rate. The two sides will know that they can't afford to lose momentum in a highly competitive league.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 25 of IPL 2023 between SRH and MI.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

SRH vs MI: SRH Predicted Playing 11 vs MI in IPL 2023

Harry Brook is hitting his stride after being promoted to open the batting

Harry Brook finally found his touch in the competition, smacking a sensational century in SRH's previous game. His pace-hitting pedigree will be of great use to Hyderabad in the powerplay.

SRH have no real reason to make changes. Umran Malik has been rather expensive, but they should retain faith in the wicket-taking speedster. Abhishek Sharma, who entered the playing XI once again in the previous game, came up with a telling contribution.

Marco Jansen and Mayank Markande have been sensational with the ball since entering the fray. The latter should be used as an impact substitute if SRH bat first, while Abdul Samad could be the man for the job if they chase.

SRH's predicted playing XI for Match 25 of IPL 2023: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Impact player candidates: Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Anmolpreet Singh, Vivrant Sharma, Abdul Samad.

SRH vs MI: MI Predicted Playing 11 vs SRH in IPL 2023

Piyush Chawla [right] has been MI's standout bowler so far

MI dropped Jason Behrendorff in their previous game and that left them without any wicket-taking threat in the powerplay as Venkatesh Iyer cut loose. However, they are unlikely to drop Duan Jansen, the Aussie's replacement, after just one game.

Arjun Tendulkar bowled two overs on his debut for the franchise and should be given a few more opportunities to make a mark. Nehal Wadhera and Hrithik Shokeen, who have shown glimpses of their promise without really nailing their places down, should be backed as well.

Riley Meredith could be brought in as an impact sub in the second innings if MI bat first, while one of the batters could be sacrificed otherwise. There has been no official word on Jofra Archer's fitness, and it's safe to assume that the Englishman won't be rushed back.

MI's predicted playing XI for Match 25 of IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar.

Impact player candidates: Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani.

Poll : Should MI play Jason Behrendorff against SRH? Yes No 0 votes