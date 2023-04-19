IPL 2023 Match 26, RR vs LSG: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 26 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 19.

RR are at the top of the points table with four wins from five matches and the best net run rate in the competition (1.354). LSG aren't far behind and are currently in second with three wins from five games and the second-best net run rate (0.761). This top-of-the-table clash promises to be an exciting encounter.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 26 of IPL 2023 between RR and LSG.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

RR vs LSG: RR Predicted Playing 11 vs LSG in IPL 2023

RR's key batters will have their task cut out against LSG

RR have no real reason to change things around for this contest. Jason Holder has reportedly been unavailable for selection in the last two matches and could take Adam Zampa's place in the side if he makes the grade.

Devdutt Padikkal has made some runs in the Royals' last two matches, while Riyan Parag has once again been short of notable performances. So the former could retain his place in the playing XI, with Parag potentially coming off the bench as an impact substitute.

RR's predicted playing XI for Match 26 of IPL 2023: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact player candidates: Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Akash Vashisht, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen.

RR vs LSG: LSG Predicted Playing 11 vs RR in IPL 2023

RR will need to see the back of Nicholas Pooran early

Kyle Mayers hasn't quite continued his excellent start to the season and has a highest score of 29 from his last three innings.

LSG will be tempted to bring Quinton de Kock into the fold at the top of the order. While they could stick with the explosive West Indian for another game, De Kock is definitely in with a real shout of replacing Mayers.

Yudhvir Singh Charak picked up two wickets on his IPL debut and should retain his place in the side. Amit Mishra could come in as an impact sub if the conditions permit it, while Ayush Badoni could be used if the Super Giants chase.

LSG's predicted playing XI for Match 26 of IPL 2023: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi.

Impact player candidates: Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Ayush Badoni, Yash Thakur.

