IPL 2023 Match 30, LSG vs GT: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) will face off in Match 30 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday, April 22.

LSG are currently placed second in the standings, with four wins from six matches. GT, on the other hand, have played one lesser game and have six points to be placed fourth. Both teams will want to secure a win and move closer to the summit of the points table.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 30 of IPL 2023 between LSG and GT.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

LSG vs GT: LSG Predicted Playing 11 vs GT in IPL 2023

Nicholas Pooran's spin-hitting ability has been of great use to LSG

Quinton de Kock is yet to make an appearance this year. With Kyle Mayers notching up LSG's highest score in the previous game, he could retain his place in the side, although his fifty wasn't a particularly fluent one.

Mark Wood missed the previous game with illness, and Naveen-ul-Haq bowled well in his absence. If Wood is fit to re-enter the fray, he's bound to be picked despite Naveen's promising display.

Amit Mishra is likely to be used at the Ekana Stadium, perhaps as an impact sub. With GT having three left-handers in their middle order, Krishnappa Gowtham could be picked ahead of Ayush Badoni.

LSG's predicted playing XI for Match 30 of IPL 2023: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi.

Impact player candidates: Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Ayush Badoni, Yash Thakur.

LSG vs GT: GT Predicted Playing 11 vs LSG in IPL 2023

Vijay Shankar [right] is reportedly dealing with an injury

Vijay Shankar has dealt with a couple of niggles this year but seems all set to turn out for GT once again. Abhinav Manohar could be relegated to the bench despite his impressive cameo against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The Titans will definitely need to bolster their spin department. Apart from Rashid Khan, only Noor Ahmad has bowled spin for the side, and he too made his IPL debut only in the previous game. They might have to turn to Rahul Tewatia's leg-breaks.

R Sai Kishore and Jayant Yadav remain options, but GT seem likely to trust Noor to be the secondary spinner. This would leave no room for Josh Little in the overseas section.

GT's predicted playing XI for Match 30 of IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma.

Impact player candidates: Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav.

Poll : Should GT play R Sai Kishore against LSG? Yes No 0 votes