IPL 2023 Match 31, MI vs PBKS: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 31 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 22.

After a slow start to their campaign, Rohit Sharma and Co. have recovered well to notch up three wins on the trot. PBKS, meanwhile, have lost their way after winning their first two matches. While the home side will want to keep their streak going, the Kings will look to reclaim some form.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 31 of IPL 2023 between MI and PBKS.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

MI vs PBKS: MI Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Will Jason Behrendorff retain his place in the MI playing XI?

Jofra Archer is reportedly nearing a return, and whether he will be available against PBKS is yet to be determined. With no official word on his fitness, it's safe to assume that Riley Meredith and Jason Behrendorff will continue to man the overseas pace department.

Mumbai don't have much of a reason to change things otherwise. Piyush Chawla has been their standout bowler so far, while Arjun Tendulkar has made an impression in the two matches he has played.

MI's predicted playing XI for Match 31 of IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith.

Impact player candidates: Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani.

MI vs PBKS: PBKS Predicted Playing 11 vs MI in IPL 2023

Sam Curran hasn't been at his best with the bat thus far

According to the PBKS team management, Shikhar Dhawan is a few days away from regaining full fitness. In the absence of the regular skipper, Atharva Taide could continue to open the batting despite having notched up two failures in a row.

Matthew Short was preferred over Sikandar Raza in the previous game, and the Aussie didn't make the most of the chance. Raza, who has already claimed one Player of the Match award this season, could make his way back into the playing XI.

This would leave PBKS without a reliable No. 3, though. To solve this problem, Harpeet Bhatia could come in as an impact sub.

In the bowling department, the Kings will need to choose between Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Ellis. If he is fit, Rabada could replace the Aussie, who played the previous game without much success, in the side.

PBKS' predicted playing XI for Match 31 of IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact player candidates: Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia, Nathan Ellis.

