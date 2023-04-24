IPL 2023 Match 34, SRH vs DC: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 34 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, April 24.

Delhi are at the bottom of the points table, with only two points from six matches. Hyderabad haven't fared much better and are one rung higher in ninth, having put just four points on the board thus far. The losers of this contest will suffer a significant dent to their playoff hopes.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 34 of IPL 2023 between SRH and DC.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

SRH vs DC: SRH Predicted Playing 11 vs DC in IPL 2023

Barring his century, Harry Brook hasn't been able to set the league alight

SRH fell to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game after making a few changes to their side.

Abhishek Sharma opened the batting for the franchise once again, and the think tank has suggested that the southpaw will continue to partner Harry Brook at the top of the order. While that leaves Mayank Agarwal to play a role he clearly isn't comfortable with, Hyderabad have made their intentions clear.

T Natarajan was relegated to the impact subs list against CSK, and the Chepauk wicket meant that SRH chose to field Mayank Dagar ahead of the left-arm pacer. Natarajan should be back in the mix against Delhi.

SRH's predicted playing XI for Match 34 of IPL 2023: Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik.

Impact player candidates: Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Vivrant Sharma, Abdul Samad.

SRH vs DC: DC Predicted Playing 11 vs SRH in IPL 2023

DC's troubles have stemmed from the top, but the bowling hasn't been great either

DC might be inclined to stick to the winning combination, having finally ended up on the right side of the result against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

There are a few names that look out of place in the lineup, though. Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh are at risk of getting dropped, while Aman Hakim Khan hasn't made any notable contributions this year.

With Ishant Sharma winning the Player of the Match award in the previous game, he will continue to take up new-ball duties alongside Mukesh Kumar. Phil Salt, meanwhile, is expected to don the gloves after DC's experiments with Sarfaraz Khan and Abishek Porel failed.

Delhi could give the likes of Shaw and Marsh another opportunity to show their worth.

DC's predicted playing XI for Match 34 of IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact player candidates: Sarfaraz Khan, Ishant Sharma, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Chetan Sakariya.

