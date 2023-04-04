IPL 2023 Match 7, DC vs GT: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Delhi Capitals (DC) host the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 7 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, April 4.

The defending champions lost Kane Williamson to a knee injury in their opening game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but they will welcome David Miller's return to the side. DC, meanwhile, will have Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi available for selection.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 8 of IPL 2023 between DC and GT.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

DC vs GT: DC Predicted Playing 11 vs GT in IPL 2023

Nortje's expected inclusion makes things slightly tricky for the Delhi Capitals. Rilee Rossouw adds a left-handed dimension to the middle order and has been in excellent form, but he might be the one to make way for his South African compatriot.

Manish Pandey and Lalit Yadav are among those who could replace Rossouw. Pandey might be the man DC turn to due to his vast experience, with GT not really susceptible to off-spin. Ripal Patel and Yash Dhull are candidates as well, but both might be out of place at either No. 4 or No. 5.

Nortje's inclusion will also mean that the Capitals will have to choose between Chetan Sakariya and Mukesh Kumar. Mukesh, who they went hard for at the IPL 2023 auction, looked more impressive in the previous game. He could pip Sakariya, who copped some stick at the death, to a spot in the playing XI.

DC's predicted playing XI for Match 7 of IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact player candidates: Aman Hakim Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Lalit Yadav.

DC vs GT: GT Predicted Playing 11 vs DC in IPL 2023

Without Williamson, there's no doubt who will be the fourth overseas player in the XI. Miller was one of GT's stars last year and will look to have another prolific season at No. 5.

Josh Little recovered well after an expensive first over in the league, and Hardik Pandya is known to enjoy having several quality bowling resources at his disposal. The Irishman could restrict fellow left-armer Yash Dayal to a limited role once again.

Sai Sudharsan, who has looked great whenever he has played for the Titans, is an easy choice to don the No. 3 hat. R Sai Kishore could be in the mix at Dayal's expense if GT want an extra spinner in Delhi, and that's a decision that will likely depend on the pitch and the outcome of the toss.

GT's predicted playing XI for Match 7 of IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Josh Little.

Impact player candidates: R Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Abhinav Manohar, KS Bharat, Jayant Yadav.

Poll : Should DC replace Rilee Rossouw with Manish Pandey to accommodate Anrich Nortje? Yes No 0 votes