IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Eliminator match (Updated) 

The Mumbai Indians (MI) continued their journey in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator on Wednesday, May 24.

Mumbai secured a comprehensive win by 81 runs to end LSG's campaign and set up a clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first. While fortunes favored him at the toss, his misery with the bat continued as he was dismissed early in the contest.

Mumbai had two relatively new batters after the crease after both openers departed inside the powerplay. In-form pair of Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green put up 66 runs for the third wicket in quick time to steer the momentum in their favor.

Naveen-ul-Haq dismissed both the set batters off consecutive deliveries in the 11th over to halt the free flow of runs. Nehal Wadhera's cameo in the final overs after coming in as an impact player propelled MI to 182 after the end of the first innings.

The makeshift LSG top order crumbled to 23/2 in the fourth over of the run chase. While the team's batting unit boasted depth, they imploded in the middle overs courtesy of some excellent bowling and fielding by the MI unit. From 69/2, LSG suddenly found themselves at 92/7.

Krunal Pandya and Co. were eventually bowled out for 101. Akash Madhwal finished with historic figures of 5-5 in 3.3 overs.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis is the current Orange Cap holder

Suryakumar Yadav was at his best during his brisk innings in the first innings. The right-handed batter scored 33 runs off 20 deliveries to stretch his tally to 544 runs the season. He is currently ranked seventh on the Orange Cap list.

Faf du Plessis is still the Orange Cap holder despite not being part of the IPL 2023 playoffs. The RCB skipper finished his campaign with 730 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 153.68.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Piyush Chawla is the leading wicket-taker among Indian spinners with Yuzvendra Chahal

Piyush Chawla dismissed Krunal Pandya and ended with figures of 1/28 off his four overs in the knockout contest. The leg-spinner now has 21 wickets for the season and is ranked third on the Purple Cap list.

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami holds the IPL 2023 Purple Cap at the moment with 26 wickets at an economy of 7.66.

