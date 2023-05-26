IPL 2023 Playoffs, GT vs MI: Qualifier 2 stats 

The penultimate game of the ongoing IPL 2023 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the all-important Qualifier 2. The much-awaited fixture will be hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.

The winner of the game will play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the title. CSK became the first team to reach the final after they beat GT in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. The clash between GT and MI is expected to be a tightly contested one, as both teams seek to stay alive in the tournament.

Ahead of tonight's big game in Ahmedabad, here are some key stats you need to know from previous IPL Qualifier 2 games.

Batting stats in IPL Qualifier 2

Shikhar Dhawan is the leading run-getter in lPL Qualifier 2s [IPLT20]

Highest team total: 226/6 scored by Kings XI Punjab (now PBKS) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2014.

Lowest team total: 107 all out by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2017.

Most runs by a batter: 166 runs by Shikhar Dhawan

Highest individual score by a batter: 122 off 58 by Virender Sehwag of KXIP vs CSK in IPL 2014.

Half-centuries: 11 half-centuries have been scored in Qualifier 2s

Centuries: 3 century has been scored in Qualifier 2s

Bowling stats in IPL Qualifier 2

Ravichandran Ashwin is the highest wicket-taker in Qualifier 2s [IPLT20]

Most wickets by a bowler: 8 by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Best Individual figures: 4-16 by Karn Sharma vs KKR in IPL 2017

Fielding and wicketkeeping stats in IPL Qualifier 2

Most catches: 5 by Suresh Raina.

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper: 6 by Dinesh Karthik (2 for KKR, 3 for RCB, and 1 for Gujarat Lions).

Last IPL Qualifier 2 (IPL 2022)

Jos Buttler starred for Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 vs RCB in 2022 [IPLT20]

In the last Qualifier 2 in IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB by seven wickets in Ahmedabad.

After RCB were put to bat first, they made a modest first-innings total of 157/8. Rajat Patidar, who made a fabulous century in the Eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), continued his impressive form and struck a half-century against RR.

Prashidh Krishna and Obed McCoy were the pick of the bowlers with three wickets each.

In reply, Rajasthan made a mockery of the target and sealed the game after 18.1 overs itself. Jos Buttler, who had a stupendous season, smashed a wonderful 106* off 60 and single-handedly guided his team into the finals.

