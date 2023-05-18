IPL 2023 Playoffs Tickets: How to buy tickets for Qualifier 1 and Eliminator match in Chennai?

The IPL 2023 playoffs tickets are up for sale now. IPL officials announced on social media that fans can now buy the passes to watch the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches of the playoffs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

This will be the first time Chennai will host a playoff match of IPL since 2019. Back in 2019, Chennai played host to the Qualifier 1 match as well. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in that game. MI beat CSK by six wickets and advanced to the finals.

This year, along with Qualifier 1 between the top two teams, the Eliminator between the third and fourth-placed teams of the points table will also take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Here is all you need to know about IPL 2023 playoffs tickets.

What is the price of IPL 2023 Playoffs Tickets?

IPL posted a tweet on Thursday, May 18, sharing the link to buy the tickets for the two big matches that will take place in Chennai.

The first is Qualifier 1, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 23, starting at 7.30 pm IST. The Eliminator match will also be played at the same ground on Wednesday, May 24.

The starting price for the tickets up for sale is ₹2,000. As of now, the most expensive ticket costs ₹3,000. IPL 2023 playoffs tickets are available online on Paytm Insider. RuPay card users have early access to the tickets.

The Gujarat Titans have already secured their place in the Qualifier 1 match. Their opponent is yet to be decided. Meanwhile, the two spots in the Eliminator match are still vacant.

Home team Chennai Super Kings are likely to qualify for the playoffs. If they win their next match against the Delhi Capitals (DC), they may take on the Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1. If they lose to DC, CSK will likely be in action on May 24 in the Eliminator.

