IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans game 

Gujarat Titans (GT) jumped to the top of the table after their resounding win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 39 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. With the win, GT are now the first team to bag 12 points this season.

Rain delayed the start of the match by 45 minutes before Gujarat asked KKR to bat first. Jason Roy, who missed the game due to an injury, was replaced by Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

The Afghani batter batted really well on his return, notching up 81 runs in just 39 balls. Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer failed to contribute with the bat in the middle order. Meanwhile, Andre Russell provided the finishing touches with a 19-ball 34 and led KKR to a modest total of 179/7.

Mohammed Shami was great once again for GT, claiming a three-wicket haul.

Chasing 180 for the win, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha early on but Shubman Gill's 49-run knock allowed them to score 52 off the first six. Hardik Pandya failed to convert a start once again and was trapped in front of 26.

With 93/3 after the 11.3 overs mark, GT needed their middle order to step up once again and lead the side to the total. Vijay Shankar and David Miller then rose to the occasion and didn't allow KKR to make a comeback in the game.

The duo added 87 runs for the fourth wicket and help GT chase down the target with 13 balls still remaining. While Miller scored 32* off 18, Shankar was instrumental with his fabulous unbeaten knock of 51 (off 24).

Scoring 24 runs off the 17th over by Varun Chakravarthy was the final nail in the coffin as GT won the game by seven wickets.

GT are now the table-toppers in the IPL 2023 points table

Gujarat Titans defeated Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday [IPLT20]

Following their superb win in the afternoon game against KKR, defending champions Gujarat have now jumped to the top of the table. They have now bagged 12 points in eight matches, with a net run rate of +0.638.

KKR, meanwhile, are still seventh in the standings with just three wins after nine games. Their net run rate now reads at -0.147. On that note, here are the updated IPL 2023 standings:

IPL 2023 Points table [Sportskeeda]

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are currently locking horns in Match 40 of the tournament in Delhi.

