IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match 

Mumbai Indians (MI) moved up to eighth position in the IPL 2023 points table after a comprehensive win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday (April 16). The match was played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI's regular skipper Rohit Sharma didn't turn up for the toss due to a stomach bug. Stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and invited Kolkata to bat first.

While Mumbai did pick up an early wicket in the form of Narayan Jagadeesan, No. 3 batter Venkatesh Iyer took the game to MI. The left-hander went helter-skelters from the word go and lofted everything that came into his arc.

While the MI bowlers kept chipping in wickets from one end, Venkatesh was the only shining light for the visitors. He reached his fifty in 23 balls before completing his first-ever IPL ton in just 49 balls.

It was his innings that took KKR to a modest total of 185/6 in the first innings.

Mumbai batters eased past the target within 18 overs. Opener Ishan Kishan gave his side a blistering start, scoring 58 off just 25 balls.

Rohit, who came to bat as an impact substitute, didn't quite convert his start and was dismissed for a 13-ball 20.

Suryakumar's 43 and Tilak Verma's 30 took MI closer to the target before Tim David provided the finishing touches with his 24* as the hosts cruised home with five wickets in hand.

MI climb from ninth to eighth position in IPL 2023 points table

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



#TATAIPL | #MIvKKR A special victory lap from @mipaltan to thank a special crowd at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai A special victory lap from @mipaltan to thank a special crowd at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai 😃 👏#TATAIPL | #MIvKKR https://t.co/lGo8r8npow

Courtesy of their clinical victory, Mumbai climbed up to eighth from ninth position in the IPL 2023 points table.

MI now have four points after playing as many matches and have a net run rate of -0.389. Following their second consecutive loss, KKR are still fifth on the table with four points and with a net run rate of +0.320.

On that note, here are the updated standings:

IPL 2023 Points table [Sportskeeda]

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are currently squaring off against each other in Match 23 of the IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad.

Poll : 0 votes