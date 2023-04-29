IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) jumped to second position in the IPL 2023 standings following their handsome 56-run win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, April 28. The match took place at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

After missing three games due to an injury, Shikhar Dhawan returned to lead PBKS and asked LSG to bat first. It was the only positive for the Punjab side in the first half of the match as Kyle Mayers (54 off 24 balls) gave LSG a blazing start with a quick-fire half-century.

The Barbadian set the tone for the other attacking LSG hitters, who tormented the PBKS attack to the hilt. Following Mayers' dismissal in the sixth over, Ayush Badoni and Marcus Stoinis caused mayhem and added 89 runs in just 46 balls.

While Badoni (43 from 24) missed out on a fifty, Stoinis went on to top-score for his side with a fabulous 40-ball 72.

Nicholas Pooran provided the finishing touches with his breathtaking knock of 45 from 19 balls. This led LSG to amass a total of 257/5 in their allotted 20 overs, the second-highest score in IPL history.

PBKS needed a miracle to have any chance of competing in the game. Their dodgy start didn't help them either as the hosts lost both Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh within the first four overs.

No. 3 batter Atharva Taide, however, held his fort and looked decent during his entertaining knock of 66 from 36 balls. The other batters, unfortunately, succumbed to the enormous pressure and LSG restricted PBKS to 201/10.

Naveen-Ul-Haq and Yash Thakur took seven wickets between them while Stoinis was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his batting exploits in the first innings.

LSG jump to 2nd on the IPL 2023 points table

Marcus Stoinis celebrating his fifty [IPLT20]

Following their memorable win on Friday, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have become the fourth team to bag ten points. They jump to second on the table, with five wins in eight games and a net run rate of +0.841.

PBKS, meanwhile, have now endured their fourth defeat of the season. They are sixth in the standings with eight points and a net run rate of -0.510.

On that note, here are the updated IPL 2023 standings:

IPL 2023 Points table [Sportskeeda]

The fifth week of IPL 2023 will begin on Saturday with an exciting double-header on the cards. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to host the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the day game before the Delhi Capitals (DC) look to win their second consecutive game when they face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Delhi.

