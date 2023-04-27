IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) jumped to the top of the IPL 2023 standings following their 32-run win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Rajasthan openers fully utilized the powerplay, accumulating 64 runs in the first six overs. Although Jos Buttler (27) lost his wicket in the ninth over, Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show with a fabulous 43-ball 77.

Jaiswal clobbered eight boundaries and four maximums as RR went on to score the first-ever 200+ total in Jaipur in IPL history.

Dhruv Jurel (34*) and Devdutt Padikkal (27*) also chipped in with cameos, which took RR to finish 202/5 in their stipulated 20 overs.

CSK needed a rapid start to assert themselves in the game. However, the RR bowlers bowled tight lines to give up just 46 runs in the powerplay while also claiming the wicket of in-form batter Devon Conway.

Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice in the 11th over to send CSK reeling at 73/4. Shivam Dube tried his best and notched up his third consecutive fifty in just 29 balls. However, it didn't prove to be enough as RR restricted the five-time champions to 170/6 and won the game by 32 runs.

This was RR's second win over MS Dhoni's men this season. Ashwin starred with both bat and ball and was adjudged the player of the match in the reverse fixture at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, helping RR beat the four-time champions by three runs.

RR are now the table-toppers after their IPL 2023 win over CSK

Following their superb win on Thursday, the Rajasthan Royals are now the league-leaders with ten points after eight matches. There are currently three teams - RR, CSK and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) - tied with ten points each but the Men in Pink have a superior net run rate of +0.939.

CSK, meanwhile, entered the game against RR as the table-toppers but have now slipped to third place.

On that note, here are the updated standings:

The IPL 2023 will now move to Mohali, where Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 38 of the tournament. A solid win on Friday for LSG might take the KL Rahul-led unit to the top of the standings.

