IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) moved up to seventh position in the IPL 2023 points table after a comprehensive win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) earlier today (April 15). The match was played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

DC skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to field first in an evening game. The two RCB openers in Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis once again got their team off to a flyer, accumulating 42 runs within the first 27 balls.

While du Plessis couldn't convert his start, Kohli went on to score his third fifty of the season. However, he was dismissed on a juicy full toss off Lalit Yadav's bowling.

Following Kohli's dismissal, RCB lost wickets in a cluster and never fully recovered. Following a 42-run partnership between Anuj Rawat and Shahbaz Ahmed, RCB posted a total of 174/6 in the first innings.

In what should've been a plain-sailing chase on a batting paradise, DC batters failed miserably. They lost three wickets with just two runs on the board. While Manish Pandey kept his wicket intact, he ran out of partners at the other end.

In the 14th, Pandey himself got trapped in front on 50 as Delhi could only score 151/9 in their reply.

Debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak took a brilliant three-wicket haul for just 20 runs as RCB won the game by 23 runs.

RCB climb from eighth to seventh position in IPL 2023 points table

Courtesy of their clinical victory, Bangalore climbed up to seventh from eighth position in the IPL 2023 points table.

RCB now have four points after as many matches and have a net run rate of -0.316. Following their fifth straight loss of the season, DC are still languishing at the foot of the table with a poor net run rate of -1.488.

On that note, here are the updated standings:

IPL 2023 Points table [Sportskeeda]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are currently squaring off against each other in Match 21 of the IPL 2023 in Lucknow.

