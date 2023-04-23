IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match   

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) climbed to the fifth spot in the IPL 2023 points table after their win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 23.

Virat Kohli came out for the toss as RCB used Faf du Plessis as an 'Impact Player' due to an injury concern. After RR's Sanju Samson won the toss, he chose to bowl first.

Trent Boult once again provided RR with a superb start, trapping Kohli on the very first ball of the game. In his next over, the Kiwi pacer got rid of Shahbaz Ahmed, who came to bat at No. 3.

With RCB at 12/2, Du Plessis joined hands with Glenn Maxwell and the duo stitched up their third consecutive 100+ run partnership in Bengaluru. Maxwell was at his best, scoring 77 off 44.

Du Plessis, meanwhile, continued his superlative form, mustering 62 off 39, with eight boundaries and two sixes. However, as soon as he lost his wicket in the 14th over, RCB lost the plot and went from 139/2 to 184/9.

Maxwell was also holed out while playing a reverse hit and RR bowled phenomenally well to concede only 32 runs off the last five overs. With Boult and Sandeep Sharma claiming two wickets apiece, RCB finished on 189/9.

In their hunt for 190, RR lost Jos Buttler early. Two young Indian left-handers in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal then took the game forward and stitched up a great 98-run partnership. While Jaiswal missed out on a half-century, Padikkal scored 52 against his former team.

With Harshal Patel claiming three wickets, RCB came back into the game and eventually restricted the visitors to 182/6. Dhruv Jurel remained stranded at one end for a well-made 34* off 16.

RCB climbs from sixth to fifth in the IPL 2023 points table

Royal Challengers Bangalore have jumped from sixth spot to fifth in the IPL 2023 points table following their nervy win over Rajasthan. The Challengers now have eight points in seven games, with a net run rate of -0.008.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, are still placed at the top of the table, with a net run rate of +0.488.

On that note, here are the updated standings:

IPL 2023 Points table [Sportskeeda]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are currently squaring off in Match 33 of the IPL 2023 in Kolkata.

Poll : 0 votes