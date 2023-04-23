IPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in today's KKR vs CSK match 

The two finalists of the 2021 season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), are set to go up against each other in Match 33 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited encounter will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 23.

After winning two games in their first three matches, KKR have lost their way and are currently placed eighth on the points table. They need a win against CSK to bolster their prospects of qualifying for the playoffs.

The Men in Yellow, meanwhile, have been in top form and are unbeaten in their last two games. They stand third in the table and a win against KKR might put them above all the nine other franchises.

With short boundaries and a good surface, a high-scoring encounter might be on the cards at the Eden Gardens tonight.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in the upcoming KKR vs CSK clash.

#3 Ruturaj Gaikwad - CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad in action for CSK [IPLT20]

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad made a brilliant start to his IPL 2023 campaign, scoring 189 runs in three matches, including two half-centuries. However, he recorded just 11 runs in the next two games before looking good once again against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

He scored 35 runs but was unfortunate to get run out. With his solid technique and ability to play spinners with ease, Gaikwad is likely to continue his to shine for CSK.

Gaikwad likes the ball coming on to the bat and will relish batting at the Eden Gardens.

#2 Jason Roy - KKR

England & Bangladesh Net Sessions

In his first game for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Jason Roy played a decent knock against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The English opener, who is renowned for his hard-hitting and ability to take on the opposition bowlers, top-scored for his side with a 39-ball 43.

The pitch was quite tricky and spin-friendly in Delhi, but Roy batted sensibly. He was unfortunate to not to get any help from his teammates.

Roy will cherish batting in Kolkata, where batters tend to make the most of the powerplay. CSK have got a couple of inexperienced Indian pacers and Roy will certainly try to stamp his authority early on.

#1 Devon Conway - CSK

Devon Conway of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) [IPLT20]

No surprises here with Devon Conway being the prime candidate to shine with the bat on Sunday. The Kiwi opener has been in ominous form of late, scoring 258 runs at an average of 51.6 across six matches so far.

He is the fifth-highest run-getter of the tournament and has also notched up three consecutive half-centuries in the last three games for CSK.

Conway is adept at playing both spin and pace, which has helped CSK largely as the left-hander has not only racked up scores on batting-friendly surfaces but has looked composed on tacky surfaces as well.

With such red-hot form, KKR bowlers must be on their toes to get rid of Conway as early as possible.

