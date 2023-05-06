IPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's CSK vs MI fixture 

Two of the most successful franchises ever in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), are set to cross swords in Match 49 of IPL 2023. As per the IPL schedule, the game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, May 6.

Both teams are in the race to qualify for the playoffs and will be striving to win the crucial tie. With 11 point in ten games, the Super Kings are currently placed third in the points table, while MI are sixth with ten points in nine outings.

The winner of today's match will jump to the second spot below the table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT), who have 14 points.

Barring their washed-out game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Chennai bowlers have leaked over 200 runs in each of their last two outings. Meanwhile, Mumbai bowlers are still struggling to find their feet, having conceded over 200 runs in each of their last four games.

The bowling units of both CSK and MI will be eager to put up a better showing today.

On that note, let's take a shot at predicting three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's marquee match.

#3 Jofra Archer - MI

Jofra Archer for Mumbai Indians [IPLT20]

Jofra Archer has been in and out of the MI side throughout IPL 2023 due to some injuries. The marquee player returned to the playing XI in the last game against Rajasthan and looked good in his spell of 1/35 against his former franchise.

However, in their next game against Punjab, he was taken apart and leaked runs left, right and centre in his four overs.

Archer, who can be as good as anyone when fully fit, will look to forget about his last performance and deliver for MI against CSK.

Moreover, the last time he played at the MA Chidambaram in Chennai, the English superstar dished out figures of 2/17 against CSK in 2019. He will look to recreate the same performance on Saturday.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja - CSK

Ravindra Jadej celebrating vs MI [IPLT20]

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the prime candidates to be amongst the wickets every time he plays at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for CSK.

CSK's spinners have tightened the screws and built pressure on the opposition batters throughout the competition and Jadeja has been arguably their best spinner this season.

The left-armer was a little slow off the mark, picking up just one wicket in his first two games. However, he came to his own in the match against Mumbai, picking up 3/20.

In total, Jadeja is CSK's second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023, having taken 14 wickets in ten outings.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taking spinner at Chepauk after Ravichandran Ashwin (48), having taken 26 scalps at an average of below 25. Given that the 34-year-old has got his rhythm back, an ultra-aggressive MI batting unit might find it challenging to stop Jadeja today.

#1 Piyush Chawla - MI

Piyush Chawla celebrating a wicket vs RR [IPLT20]

What a wonderful purchase Piyush Chawla has been for the Mumbai franchise this season. The wily leg-spinner has been a vital part of MI's bowling attack, inflicting crucial blows in the middle overs.

With 15 scalps at an average of 17.00, Chawla is currently the joint-fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Whenever Rohit Sharma has been in need of a wicket, he has turned to Chawla and the experienced tweaker has delivered more often than not.

The all-time joint-third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 172 scalps, the 34-year old will be rearing to continue his impressive run with the ball and put CSK batting unit under pressure in Chennai.

