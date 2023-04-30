IPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's CSK vs PBKS fixture 

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) bowlers fared horribly when they leaked a mammoth 257 runs in their clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 28 in Mohali. Six of their seven bowlers had an economy rate of over 12.5.

They will hope to put their previous outing behind them and start afresh when they face the in-form Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (April 30) afternoon.

CSK's bowlers also leaked over 200 runs in their previous game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur.

The bowling units of both CSK and PBKS will be eager to put up a better showing today.

On that note, let's take a shot at predicting three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's match between CSK and PBKS.

#3 Rahul Chahar - PBKS

Adam Zampa ran through the CSK batting line-up with a three-wicket haul on Thursday (April 27). PBKS' Rahul Chahar would love to do the same and put the CSK middle order under pressure today.

Although Chahar has failed to provide his side with regular breakthroughs this season, he was easily the best bowler during PBKS' humiliation by LSG.

On a day where all the other Punjab bowlers were smashed left, right and center, Chahar conceded just 29 runs in his four overs.

The young leg-spinner will hope that the Chepauk surface aids spin as he looks to help his side bounce back from Friday's disaster.

#2 Tushar Deshpande - CSK

It might come as a surprise to some, but Tushar Deshpande is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023. The young pacer has scalped 14 wickets across eight innings at a superb strike rate of 12.5.

Predominantly someone who bowls his first two overs inside the powerplay and the remaining two at the back end, Deshpande has developed a knack for picking up wickets. He has gone wicketless only once this season, with his career-best spell of 3/45 coming against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-scoring encounter.

MS Dhoni will hope that Deshpande continues his wicket-taking spree against PBKS this afternoon.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja - CSK

Ravindra Jadeja celebrating vs MI [IPLT20]

Ravindra Jadeja is a prime candidate to be amongst the wickets every time he plays at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK's spinners have tightened the screws and built pressure on the opposition batters throughout the competition. Jadeja has been arguably their best spinner this season.

The left-armer was a little slow off the mark, picking up just one wicket in the first two games. However, he came to his own in the match against Mumbai, picking up 3/20.

In total, Jadeja is CSK's second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023, having taken 11 wickets in eight outings.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taking spinner at Chepauk after Ravichandran Ashwin (48), having taken 24 scalps at an average of 25.2.

Given that the 34-year-old has got his rhythm back, an inexperienced PBKS batting unit might find it challenging to stop Jadeja today.

