IPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's MI vs GT match 

Match 57 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 12. GT won the reverse fixture earlier in the season in Ahmedabad.

GT, who are placed at the top of the points table with eight wins in 11 games have their one foot in the playoffs berth. A win against MI will seal the deal for them.

Mumbai, meanwhile, also have the momentum on their side after winning three of their last four matches. They are currently placed fourth with 12 points and will be needing a win tonight to solidify their chances for the playoffs.

As MI and GT gear up for their second group-stage clash in IPL 2023, it is important to consider the bowlers who could make a significant impact in the upcoming match.

On that note, let's take a shot at predicting three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's match between MI and GT.

#3 Mohit Sharma - GT

Mohit Sharma for Gujarat Titans - [IPLT20]

Ever since GT management slotted Mohit Sharma in the starting XI, the veteran pacer has done extremely well.

The 34-year old has been used in the latter stages of the innings, where his knuckle balls and variations have been difficult to gauge for the opposition batters.

Across just eight innings so far this season, Mohit has picked up 12 wickets at a wonderful average of 13.2.

Moreover, the right-armer has had a terrific record against MI over the years. He has played 17 IPL games against the Mumbai outfit and has picked up 25 wickets (his most wickets against any team) at an average of 21.6.

His 25 wickets is the joint-third-most against MI and Mohit will look to add to his tally on Friday.

#2 Rashid Khan - GT

Rashid Khan for Gujarat Titans [IPLT20]

Undoubtedly one of the best spinners in the shortest format, Rashid Khan has always been a prime candidate to be amongst the wickets.

Just like his previous campaign, the Afghani tweaker has found success in IPL 2023 as well. The 24-year-old is the joint-second highest wicket-taker of the tournament with as many as 19 scalps in 11 games.

With Mumbai's middle-order featuring overseas players, including Cameron Green and Tim David, Rashid is expected to do well tonight and GT will be banking on the ominous form.

#1 Piyush Chawla - MI

Piyush Chawla has been superb for MI [IPLT20]

What a wonderful purchase Piyush Chawla has been for the Mumbai franchise this season. The wily leg-spinner has been a vital part of MI's bowling attack, inflicting crucial blows in the middle overs.

With 17 scalps at an average of 18.88, Chawla is currently the joint-third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Whenever Rohit Sharma has been in need of a wicket, he has turned to Chawla and the experienced tweaker has delivered more often than not.

The all-time third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 174 scalps, the 34-year-old will be rearing to continue his impressive run with the ball and put the GT batting unit under pressure in Mumbai.

