IPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's RCB vs KKR match 

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns to commence the second half of the ongoing Indian Premier League season (IPL 2023). The much-awaited fixture will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 26.

Kolkata are in desperate need of a victory following their poor first half of the campaign. The Nitish Rana-led side have won just two games so far and have lost four on the trot since their memorable victory over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 13.

RCB, meanwhile, are placed fifth in the IPL 2023 points table. They are on a two-game winning run, having beaten Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous two encounters. A win on Wednesday night could potentially take them to third place.

As RCB and KKR gear up to face each other in IPL 2023, it is important to note that both teams have some top bowlers who could make a significant impact. On that note, let's take a shot at predicting three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in Wednesday's match between RCB and KKR.

#3 Harshal Patel - RCB

Harshal Patel has been inconsistent this season and is due for a breakthrough outing [IPLT20]

Harshal Patel has gone hot and cold so far for RCB in this IPL. The Indian international has leaked runs at a slightly high economy rate of over 9.5, but has also managed to take wickets in almost every game.

A pacer known for his change of pace and variations in the death overs, Harshal has picked up 10 wickets at an average of 25.1 so far this season. The 32-year old will also take confidence from his previous game against RR, where he helped his side gain the upper hand with a three-wicket haul.

#2 Varun Chakravarthy - KKR

Varun Chakravarthy has done well against the Royal Challengers during his time in the IPL [IPLT20]

A player who more often than not has done well against Bangalore is KKR's Varun Chakravarthy. The spin wizard has played seven IPL games against RCB and has managed to pick up 10 scalps. He has an average of 17.3 (his best against all IPL franchises) and a strike rate of 16.6 against the Challengers.

Chakravarthy is currently the leading wicket-taker for his side in IPL 2023, having taken 10 scalps at an average of 21. Moreover, in his last outing against Bangalore, he dismantled their batting line-up with a superb spell of 4/15 earlier this season at Eden Gardens.

KKR will hope Chakravarthy replicates his heroics from that game once again as they look to get their campaign back on track.

#1 Mohammed Siraj - RCB

Mohammed Siraj has been in red-hot form and is arguably the best bowler in Bangalore's lineup [IPLT20]

Undoubtedly the best pacer in the first half of the season, Mohammed Siraj has spearheaded the RCB bowling attack remarkably well.

He has led from the front with the ball and is yet to go wicketless in the tournament so far. Siraj is currently the joint-second-highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps at a great average of 15.38.

Seven of Siraj's 13 scalps have come inside the powerplay, meaning that the under-firing KKR top-order will have their task cut out against the right-armer. He is also extremely economical in the first six overs and could pressure the visiting batters into mistakes, leading to wickets for him or his fellow bowlers.

Having taken 12 wickets across 11 matches against the Knight Riders, Siraj will be confident of adding to his tally on Wednesday.

