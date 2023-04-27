IPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's RR vs CSK encounter 

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 37 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Thursday, April 27, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The Royals defeated the Super Kings by just three runs when both sides met in Match 17 in Chennai.

After starting their IPL 2023 campaign on a high, Rajasthan have endured a minor slump in form, having lost three of their last four encounters. They are currently placed third in the points table with eight points in seven games.

Chennai, meanwhile, are the table toppers with 10 points in seven games. They are also on a three-match winning streak and will want to continue their dominance tonight as well.

As RR and CSK gear up to face off for the second time in IPL 2023, it is important to consider the bowlers who could make a significant impact in the upcoming match. On that note, let's take a shot at predicting three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's match between RR and CSK.

#3 Trent Boult - RR

Probably the best left-arm pacer in the IPL, Trent Boult has once again enjoyed a great start to his season. He has taken nine scalps at a strike rate of 16 across six innings.

The Kiwi pacer, who can move the new ball at will, has more often than not started proceedings for his side on a positive note. Boult has picked up the joint-most wickets (7) inside the first six overs in IPL 2023 alongside Mohammed Siraj.

Although he didn't feature in the first fixture between the two sides, the 33-year-old will be determined to make his presence felt tonight.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja - CSK

There's no denying that CSK's pace unit has looked rather ineffective so far and has often leaked runs with the new ball.

It's been the spin bowlers who have tightened the screws and built pressure on the opposition batters. One of those spinners is none other than the experienced Ravindra Jadeja.

The left-armer was a little slow off the mark, picking up just one wicket in the first two games. However, he came to his own in the match against Mumbai, picking up 3/20.

In total, Jadeja is CSK's second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023, having taken 10 wickets in seven outings. The former RR spinner is also amongst the highest wicket-takers against the 2008 IPL champions. Overall, he has played 19 matches against RR and picked up 20 wickets at an average of 20.65 and an economy rate of 7.28.

Given the 34-year-old has got his rhythm back, stopping him at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium might be a challenging task for RR.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal - RR

It's no surprise that Yuzvendra Chahal is our prime candidate to pick up the most wickets in tonight's game.

Having bagged 39 scalps during his 24 matches for RR so far, Chahal will be confident of performing well against CSK. The joint third-highest wicket-taker this season (12 wickets in seven games), Chahal's exceptional skills and experience make him an invaluable asset to the Royals' bowling unit.

With large boundary dimensions in Jaipur, Chahal is expected to use his guile to tempt the opposition batters to go after him. RR will certainly be hoping their champion leg spinner delivers tonight.

