IPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in tonight's CSK vs KKR clash 

Match 61 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The much-awaited encounter will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 14.

Second-placed Chennai have their one foot in the playoffs. They have accumulated 15 points after 12 games and have a great net run rate of+0.493.

Kolkata, meanwhile, have had a mixed outing in the competition. They have registered just five wins after 12 games but will look to put up a show in Chennai.

As CSK and KKR gear up for their second group-stage clash in IPL 2023, it is important to consider the bowlers who could make a significant impact in the upcoming match.

On that note, let's take a shot at predicting three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's match between CSK and KKR.

#3 Matheesha Pathirana - CSK

Matheesha Pathirana for CSK [IPLT20]

Matheesha Pathirana has been the find of the season for Chennai this term. The slingy Sri Lankan pacer has been mighty impressive in the tournament, having picked up 13 wickets across just eight innings.

The 20-year-old youngster has taken the responsibility for the death bowling for CSK, which looked like one of their matter of concern prior to the tournament.

Pathirana will once again be rearing to do well against a strong KKR middle and lower order tonight as well.

#2 Varun Chakravarthy - KKR

Varun Chakravarthy celebrating vs PBKS [IPLT20]

Without a shadow of a doubt, Varun Chakravarthy has been the best bowler for the Knight Riders so far in the ongoing tournament.

The mystery spinner had a forgettable last season, where he bagged only six scalps in 11 matches. However, Chakravarthy has worked hard on his bowling and his 17 wickets across 12 IPL 2023 innings are a testament to it.

The last time Chakravarthy played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, he took a two-wicket haul, dismissing Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar in two consecutive balls. The KKR tweaker will look to replicate the same against CSK as well.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja - CSK

Ravindra Jadeja for CSK [IPLT20]

Every time he plays for CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Ravindra Jadeja is one of the top contenders to take wickets.

Jadeja is the second-highest wicket-taking spinner at Chepauk after Ravichandran Ashwin (48), having taken 28 scalps at an average of 25.14.

The left-arm spinner has been CSK's best spinner this season as well. He has picked up 16 scalps across 12 innings with a great average of below 20.

Interestingly, the 34-year-old is also the highest-ever wicket-taker for CSK against KKR, with 19 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 7.47.

The all-time seventh-highest wicket-taking spinner in IPL history with 148 scalps, Jadeja will be rearing to continue his impressive run with the ball and put the KKR batting unit under pressure in Chennai.

