IPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could take the most wickets in today's LSG vs GT match 

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to lock horns in Match 30 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday, April 22. The LSG vs GT match will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

With the joint-most points (8) in the tournament, LSG find themselves occupying the second spot in the IPL 2023 points table. They will enter today's match on the back of a clinical win over table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous outing.

Unlike LSG, Gujarat Titans endured a defeat against the Rajasthan Royals at home on Sunday, April 16. With three wins in five games, Hardik Pandya and Co. are placed fourth in the table and a win today could push them to third place above Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The surface in Lucknow tends to be on the slower side. Moreover, the average first innings total in the last two games at the venue has been just 140, meaning that the batters might have to earn their runs on what could be a difficult track.

As LSG and GT gear up to face each other in IPL 2023, here's a look at three bowlers who could take the most wickets in the match.

#3 Mohammed Shami - GT

Mohammed Shami after taking a wicket against DC [IPLT20]

Since IPL 2022, Mohammed Shami has played a crucial role in GT's success. He has bowled consistently well with the new ball, and skipper Hardik Pandya relies on him to make early breakthroughs.

This season has been extremely fruitful for the Indian international as well. With 10 scalps at an average of 16.7 in five games, Shami is currently the joint-fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023.

His ability to take wickets at any stage of the match makes Shami a vital asset for GT.

#2 Ravi Bishnoi - LSG

Ravi Bishnoi celebrating vs PBKS [IPLT20]

Ravi Bishnoi has an uncanny ability to rise to the occasion, and LSG captain KL Rahul has utilized the young leg-spinner as a partnership breaker.

With a slight question mark over Mark Wood's fitness, Bishnoi has been the main weapon with the ball for LSG. He has picked up eight scalps across six innings and his economy rate of 6.8 is amongst the best for bowlers who have bowled more than 20 overs this season.

The Lucknow pitch suits Bishnoi; the leggie has managed to take five wickets in just three games at the venue.

With a chance of leapfrogging Rajasthan at the top of the table, the LSG think tank will want Bishnoi to work his magic against GT's batting unit.

#1 Rashid Khan - GT

Rashid Khan celebrates against RR [IPLT20]

Undoubtedly the best spinner in the shortest format, Rashid Khan has always been a prime candidate to be amongst the wickets.

The Afghani tweaker has once again commenced his IPL campaign on a marvelous note, claiming 11 wickets in just five outings. The No. 1-ranked T20I bowler also took the first hat-trick of the season when he dismissed Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur in successive deliveries.

GT will hope Rashid continues his form against LSG with another world-class performance.

