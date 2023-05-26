IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will pick up the most wickets in today's GT vs MI Qualifier 2

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will host the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second Qualifier at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26. The winner of this game will book a final date with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

GT's dominant run in IPL 2023 was halted by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 at the Chepauk Stadium. The defending champions failed to chase down 173 runs, with the middle order failing to chip in with substantial contributions.

Hardik Pandya and Co. had two days to contemplate and will look to fire on all cylinders against the Mumbai Indians, a team that has gotten better with each passing game.

MI thrashed the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator by 81 runs and will be brimming with confidence. Players are peaked at the right time and will hope to come out all guns blazing as they continue their hunt for the sixth IPL title.

While the Ahmedabad wicket is usually known for favoring batters, the extra pace and bounce will be enough to light up the eyes of the pacers. Both teams have quality seamers who will look to make the headlines on Friday.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will pick up the most wickets in today's GT vs MI clash.

#1 Mohammed Shami - GT

Gujarat fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been extraordinary throughout this year's cash-rich league. He has been excellent with the new ball, providing his side with crucial breakthroughs inside the powerplay.

Shami has picked up 26 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 17.38 and an economy rate of 7.66. He is currently the highest wicket-taker in the competition.

The right-arm pacer will look to continue the good work against MI and add more to his tally of wickets.

#2 Akash Madhwal - MI

The 29-year-old fast bowler has made the headlines in the last few days for his exemplary bowling skills. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal has led MI's bowling with distinction.

He was sensational in the last two games, picking up a four-wicket haul against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and following it up with a fifer against LSG.

Madhwal has been exceptional at the death and will be Rohit Sharma's best bet to pick up wickets in the middle phase of the game.

#3 Rashid Khan - GT

Rashid Khan has been the leading wicket-taker for the Gujarat franchise over the last two seasons. He has been used by Hardik Pandya as a partnership breaker to contain runs in the middle overs.

The Afghan tweaker is sitting second behind Shami in the list of highest wicket-takers with 25 scalps from 15 matches at an average of 19.

Rashid's form will be key for the Titans against a rampant Mumbai batting order as both teams look to make it to the IPL 2023 final.

