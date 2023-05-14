IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score the most runs in today's CSK vs KKR clash 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play their final home game of the league stage when they host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 61st match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, May 14.

CSK look to become the first team to officially qualify for the playoffs while KKR's chances of making it to the top four hang by a thread. Kolkata not only need to win the upcoming clash, but they will also need almost all of the remaining fixtures to go their way and hope for a positive outcome in the ensuing net run rate shootout.

CSK secured a win last time out on a typical dry Chennai surface that slowed down as the game progressed. The MS Dhoni-led side also emerged victorious in the reverse fixture against KKR at Eden Gardens. The high-scoring affair saw CSK win by 49 runs.

The eyes will be on the spinners across both teams, but there is a little avenue for run-scoring as well. On that note, here are three players who will score the most runs in today's CSK vs KKR clash.

#1 Devon Conway - CSK

The upcoming clash in Chennai will possibly see the opening batters thriving given that it is comparatively easier to bat against the new ball.

Additionally, Devon Conway has been in supreme touch at the Chepauk. He has scored three fifties at the venue so far this season and could be heavily among runs against an out-of-sorts KKR new ball bowling attack.

The New Zealand international had scored a fifty in the reverse fixture against KKR and his knock was crucial for the lucrative platform CSK had from which they went on to score 235-4, one of the highest scores this season.

He is also in a good run of form, barring the early dismissal against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The left-handed batter has 468 runs in 11 innings and is ranked fourth on the Orange Cap list.

#2 Shivam Dube - CSK

KKR's hopes of securing two points rely on how their spin trio of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Suyash Sharma perform. From the home team's perspective, their best against the tweakers is in the form of Shivam Dube.

The left-handed batter has dented the spinners' momentum throughout the season and has struck the most sixes against them as well. He had a good outing against spin at Eden Gardens when he scored a 20-ball fifty.

While he is battling a finger injury, he is expected to step out to bat and make way for a bowler when CSK take the field.

#3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz - KKR

The Afghanistan batter has always stepped out to bat with a positive mindset over the course of the season. Along with the spinners, a major portion of KKR's hopes rely on the manner with which the opening batters go about their business against the new ball.

KKR were reduced to 1-2 in their previous clash against the Men in Yellow and will look to make amends. Gurbaz will have to play a huge gamble while taking on Deepak Chahar, but it could pay dividends if he manages to pull it off. The opening batter will be the visitors' X-factor. He has scored 216 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 143.05.

KKR's left-hander-heavy middle order will be in for a tough evening as the conditions will prove to be tricky by the time they come out to bat and also CSK have Moeen Ali in their ranks to combat their threat.

Who will win the upcoming contest between CSK and KKR in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

