IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's DC vs RCB clash

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 50th match of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, May 6.

DC are languishing at the bottom of the standings with six points, having won three out of their nine matches. RCB, on the other hand, are fifth in the standings with five wins from nine games.

Both teams have won their last game and will hope to continue their winning run, with the tournament nearing its business end.

DC defeated the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT), eking out a five-run victory in a low-scoring thriller. Senior pacer Ishant Sharma did exceedingly well to defend 12 runs in the final over, thereby boosting DC's confidence ahead of their game against RCB.

Bangalore also registered a thrilling victory in their last game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), securing an 18-run victory. Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma starred with the ball, picking up two wickets apiece.

RCB have won three out of their last four matches and a win here will take them to the top four of the IPL 2023 points table.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has seen a lot of runs being scored in IPL 2023, with the average first-innings score being 177. Batters will look to reap the maximum benefits out of the wicket on Saturday.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will score the most runs in today's DC vs RCB clash.

#1 Faf du Plessis - RCB

Faf du Plessis has been in spectacular form with the bat in IPL 2023. He is the current Orange Cap holder with 466 runs in nine matches at an average of over 58, with five half-centuries.

The RCB skipper has led the team from the front and is once again expected to be amongst the runs. Du Plessis enjoys a good record in the Arun Jaitley Stadium, scoring 121 runs, including two half-centuries, in three innings.

The South African batter looked in good touch in the last game and can be backed to play another big knock on Saturday.

#2 David Warner - DC

Skipper David Warner has been DC's leading run-scorer this season despite not being at his absolute best. The southpaw has scored 308 runs in nine matches, but his strike rate of 118.46 is sub-par.

Although his numbers might look underwhelming considering his lofty standards, Warner is a different beast altogether when it comes to playing against RCB. He has amassed 839 runs in 21 matches at a strike rate of 161.04, including three fifties and one century, against Bangalore.

Warner will look to draw confidence from his excellent record against RCB and inspire his side to their fourth victory in IPL 2023.

#3 Virat Kohli - RCB

Virat Kohli will return to his home ground to play an IPL game after a long gap. The talismanic batter has been in superlative form this season and will look to make his return to Delhi memorable.

The right-handed batter enjoys a stellar record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, amassing 428 runs in nine matches at a stellar average of 71.33, including five half-centuries.

Kohli enjoys batting on this ground and can finish as the leading run-scorer tonight.

