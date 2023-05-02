IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's GT vs DC tie

The 44th match of IPL 2023 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2.

The Titans are currently placed at the top of the IPL 2023 points table, with six wins out of eight matches. The defending champions secured a thumping seven-wicket win in their last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) away from home.

Bowling first, they restricted the Knights to 179 runs before chasing down the target in 17.5 overs. All-rounder Vijay Shankar played a sublime knock, smashing a match-winning 51* off 24 balls. David Miller (32* off 18) also played a good hand, which will keep GT in good stead ahead of their game against DC.

Delhi, meanwhile, suffered a heartbreaking loss in their last game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The DC middle order bottled up the run chase once again after a good start by the top order, falling short by nine runs.

Despite being short on confidence, David Warner and Co. will look to come together and fire on all cylinders to secure their third win of the season.

The wicket in Ahmedabad has witnessed a lot of runs being scored in IPL 2023 and another run-fest is on the cards on Tuesday. Both teams have some quality batters in their ranks who will look to add to their tally later tonight.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will score the most runs in today's GT vs DC clash.

#1 Shubman Gill - Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill has been on a run-scoring spree in this year's IPL. He is Gujarat's highest run-scorer and sixth overall, with 333 runs in eight games at an average of 41.63, including three half-centuries.

The young right-handed batter has been GT's mainstay in the batting department, chipping in with valuable contributions at the top. Gill will be high on confidence, coming on the back from a good knock against KKR, scoring 49 off 35 balls.

With the Ahmedabad wicket known to assist batters, Gill is expected to play another impactful knock with the bat.

#2 David Warner - Delhi Capitals

Although he is miles away from his usual best, David Warner is still Delhi's highest run-scorer this season. He has accumulated 306 runs in eight matches, including four fifties.

The Aussie batter will be itching to get out of the blocks after getting out for a duck in the last game. Warner will fancy himself to score big in batting-friendly conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The DC think tank will want their skipper to lead the team from the front in almost a must-win contest on Tuesday.

#3 Hardik Pandya

GT skipper Hardik Pandya has consistently batted at No. 3 and 4 for his side in IPL 2023. Although he has looked confident with the bat, he hasn't quite converted his starts into big knocks.

With Hardik back in familiar condition, he will be eyeing a big knock against DC on Tuesday.

The right-handed batter has so far amassed 154 runs in seven IPL 2023 matches at a strike rate of almost 120.

