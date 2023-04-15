IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's LSG vs PBKS tie

The 21st match of IPL 2023 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 15.

LSG have won three out of their four games and are currently second in the IPL 2023 points table with six points.

KL Rahul and Co. defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a last-ball thriller in their last outing. Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran played blinders to help the team chase down 213 runs.

Punjab, on the other hand, have lost and won two apiece and are sixth in the standings. They lost their last game against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) as they failed to defend 153 runs, with the defending champions chasing down the target with one ball to spare.

The Ekana Cricket Stadium is a good wicket to bat on if batters can spend some time in the middle. With both teams boasting some quality players in their ranks, a cracking contest beckons on Saturday.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can score the most runs in the LSG vs PBKS tie.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

The PBKS skipper is one of the most consistent performers in the history of the IPL. The senior batter has begun his IPL 2023 campaign on a bright note as well, leading the team from the front.

Shikhar Dhawan is currently the leading run-scorer in IPL 2023 with 233 runs from four games at an average of 116.50. Despite a sedate outing against GT, Dhawan will back himself to hit the strides on Saturday.

The southpaw has adopted a cautious approach this season, with other batters around him taking the aggressive route. Expect Dhawan to play another big knock tonight.

#2 KL Rahul

The LSG skipper has been one of the most consistent batters in the last five years of the IPL. Barring the 2019 season, he has smashed 600-plus runs each year since 2018.

However, KL Rahul is yet to fire with the bat this season. He has got starts in a few games but has failed to convert them into substantial knocks.

The right-handed batter will look to make the most of the home conditions on offer and play a big knock on Saturday.

#3 Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran looked like a different player in the last game, smashing a 19-ball 62, a knock laced with seven sixes and four boundaries to help his side chase down 213 runs.

The LSG wicketkeeper-batter has been in good touch in this year's IPL and will hope to extend his run-scoring form.

With the conditions in Lucknow known to Pooran, expect the southpaw to play a big knock on Saturday.

Poll : 0 votes