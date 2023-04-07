IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's LSG vs SRH match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will square off against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th match of IPL 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 7.

The Super Giants have had a mixed campaign so far, winning and losing one apiece They started their season with a win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at home before going down against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk.

LSG will look to return to winning ways in their second home game of the season. Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has joined the squad and will be available for selection in this match.

SRH, on the other hand, have played just one game this season, losing at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Hyderabad, who were outplayed by Rajasthan across all departments, will look to put that defeat behind them and register their first points of the season today. Heinrich Klaasen and skipper Aiden Markram have joined the squad and will be available for selection.

The first IPL match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium witnessed a first-innings score of 193 runs. The upcoming game is also likely to see a lot of runs being scored given that the ball comes nicely onto the bat on this surface.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can score the most runs in the LSG vs SRH tie.

#1 KL Rahul

The LSG skipper has had a poor start to his IPL 2023 campaign, scoring just 28 runs in two matches.

However, KL Rahul will fancy himself to play a big knock against SRH on Friday. He looked in decent form in the recently concluded ODI home series against Australia and will hope to get going in IPL 2023.

The right-handed batter likes the ball coming nicely onto the bat and the odds of him having a good outing with the bat are high.

#2 Aiden Markram

The SRH skipper is coming into the IPL on the back of some superb form in international cricket. Aiden Markram was also impressive in the inaugural edition of SA20, leading the SunRisers Eastern Cape to the title.

SRH will hope that Markram's arrival will change the team's fortunes. The South African plays an aggressive brand of cricket and is good against both pace and spin.

He had a good IPL season last year, scoring 381 runs in 14 matches, and will look to add to his tally.

#3 Deepak Hooda

LSG all-rounder Deepak Hooda hasn't had a good start to his IPL 2023 campaign. He got a start against the Capitals but failed to capitalize on it.

Hooda had a good domestic season and will hope to bounce back against SRH and get back in the reckoning for a place in India's T20I side.

The 27-year-old has a good all-round game and with a good batting surface on offer, expect Hooda to go all guns blazing on Friday.

