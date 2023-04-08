IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's MI vs CSK clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 12th match of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 8.

Mumbai began their campaign with a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Their problems from last season continued as the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan failed to get going. All three have been short of runs for quite some time now and will look to return to form as soon as possible.

MI, who are languishing ninth in the points table, will be desperate to win this game and put their campaign back on track.

CSK, on the other hand, have had a relatively decent start to IPL 2023 after finishing ninth last year. Although they lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) in their first game, the four-time IPL winners bounced back to beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). They will now hope to continue their winning run in the competition.

Both teams boast some star batters who will relish playing at the Wankhede Stadium, given that it's a belter of a surface and the ball comes nicely onto the bat.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can score the most runs in today's MI vs CSK game.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in stellar form in IPL 2023. He is currently the highest run-scorer in the competition with 149 runs from two games at an average of 74.50 and a strike rate of 183.95.

With conditions in Mumbai favoring batters, expect Ruturaj to once again be amongst the runs on Saturday.

The right-handed batter will hope to add to his tally as he looks to get back in the reckoning for a place in India's T20I side.

#2 Rohit Sharma

MI skipper Rohit Sharma is one of the best batters in the business in white-ball cricket.

Although he has not scored enough runs in recent years, which might be a concern for the think tank, you would expect a player of Rohit's caliber to bounce back when the going gets tough.

The right-handed batter is used to the Mumbai conditions, having played here all his life. Hence, Rohit will fancy himself returning to form on Saturday as the five-time IPL champions look to open their account in IPL 2023.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the most consistent batters in the IPL over the last few years. However, his recent form has not been satisfactory.

Suryakumar headed into the tournament on the back of a poor run in international cricket. He bagged three golden ducks in as many games in the recently concluded home ODI series against Australia.

He also didn't look his usual self in the first game against RCB, managing just 15 runs off 16 deliveries before getting out.

However, Wankhede is where he has played most of his cricket and Suryakumar will look to redeem himself as Mumbai look to return to winning ways.

Poll : 0 votes