IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's PBKS vs GT clash

The 18th match of IPL 2023 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, April 13.

Both teams have won two out of their three games in the competition so far. While GT sit in fourth place, owing to having a better net run rate, Punjab find themselves in sixth spot.

Both GT and PBKS come into tonight's match on the back of defeats. While Rinku Singh's last-over heroics handed the defending champions their first defeat of the season against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) thrashed the Kings by eight wickets.

Mohali has hosted only one IPL 2023 game so far and offered a batting-friendly track. Although it was a day game, conditions are likely to remain the same for tonight's fixture.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can score the most runs in today's PBKS vs GT tie.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

The PBKS skipper is one of the most consistent performers in the history of the IPL. The senior batter has begun the campaign on a bright note as well, leading the team from the front.

Shikhar Dhawan is currently the leading run-scorer in IPL 2023 with 225 runs from three games at an average of 225. He has remained unbeaten twice with the highest score of 99.

While the southpaw has adopted a cautious approach this season, other batters around him have taken the aggressive route. Expect Dhawan to play another big knock tonight.

#2 Sai Sudharsan

The young batter from Tamil Nadu has been in pristine form in the ongoing edition of the IPL. Given his consistency, Kane Williamson's absence has hardly been felt by GT.

Sai Sudharsan showcased his abilities whenever called upon last year. The left-handed batter has taken it a notch higher in IPL 2023, already smashing two half-centuries.

His presence at No. 3 has brought a lot of calm to GT's batting, given his ability to play according to the situation. If Sudharsan gets a good start, expect him to play another big knock for Gujarat.

#3 Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone joined the PBKS squad a couple of days ago and will be part of their playing XI tonight. Although he has not been among the runs, Livingstone's experience of playing in the shortest form across the globe can't be counted out.

The English batter will hold the key in Punjab's middle order and if he gets going, the GT bowlers will have a difficult time. Given that the Mohali wicket aids batters, Livingstone will fancy his chances of starting his campaign on a bright note.

