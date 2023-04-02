IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's RCB vs MI clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 2.

Bangalore have performed consistently over the last three years, making it to the playoffs in all those seasons. However, RCB are yet to win the title and will continue their hunt for their maiden IPL trophy.

MI, on the other hand, endured a poor season last year, finishing last in the points table. Although they will be without star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai will look to come up with improved performances this year to add to their tally of five titles.

The tournament will return to the Chinnaswamy Stadium for the first time since 2019. It is known to be a batting-friendly wicket and batters are expected to have fun on this surface.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in the RCB vs MI contest.

#1 Virat Kohli

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli stormed back to form in the 2022 Asia Cup and since then, hasn't looked back. He has looked at his best, which will keep the Royal Challengers ahead of their first game against MI.

Moreover, Kohli relishes playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which might bring the best out in him.

The right-handed batter had an average outing last year going by his standards, scoring 341 runs in 16 games. He will hope to have a better campaign this time around as Bangalore search for their maiden IPL title.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the most consistent batters in the IPL over the last few years.

Suryakumar comes into the IPL on the back of a poor run in international cricket. He bagged three golden ducks in as many games in the recently concluded home ODI series against Australia.

However, the IPL is a different ball game and Suryakumar will look to redeem himself as Mumbai look to lift their sixth trophy.

#3 Faf du Plessis

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is one of the most consistent openers in the tournament. Playing for the Bangalore franchise for the first time, the right-handed batter scored 468 runs in 16 games last year.

The Proteas batter had a good outing in the inaugural season of SA20 and will look to translate his form into the IPL.

Du Plessis will relish playing at the Chinnaswamy and if he gets his rhythm, Mumbai bowlers will have a difficult time on Sunday night.

