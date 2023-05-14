IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score the most runs in today's RR vs RCB clash

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 60th match of IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, May 14.

Both teams are placed in the mid-half of the points table after a start-stop campaign. RR are placed fifth with 12 points from as many games, while RCB find themselves in the seventh spot with 10 points after 11 matches.

The Royals are coming off a thrilling win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. Yashasvi Jaiswal (98* off 47) and Sanju Samson's (48* off 29) heroics helped RR chase down 150 runs in just 13.1 overs. They will look to continue their winning run to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Bangalore, on the other hand, suffered a massive defeat in their last game against the Mumbai Indians (MI), failing to defend 199 runs. RCB have struggled for consistency of late, dropping points in three out of their four games. As the playoff race gets intense, the Royal Challengers can ill afford another loss.

The wicket at the Sawai Mansingh has been on the slower side, with the average first-innings score being 172. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before unleashing their shots.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will score the most runs in today's RR vs RCB clash.

#1 Faf du Plessis - RCB

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has been on a roll in this year's IPL. With 576 runs from 11 matches, du Plessis has led the team from the front and is the current holder of the Orange Cap.

The right-handed batter will look to continue his good run with the bat and guide his team to a top-four finish.

Du Plessis, who enjoys decent success against Rajasthan, scoring 434 runs in 14 matches, will look to add to his tally on Sunday.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal - RR

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the most impressive batter in IPL 2023. He has taken his game a notch higher this year, playing an attacking brand of cricket.

The southpaw was in devastating form in the last game against the Knight Riders, scoring an unbeaten 98 off just 47 deliveries. Jaiswal raced to his half-century in just 13 deliveries, thus registering the fastest fifty in IPL history, overtaking KL Rahul and Pat Cummins, who reached the landmark in 14 balls.

Jaiswal, who has one century and four fifties to his name in IPL 2023, is currently one run short of du Plessis' tally of 576 runs.

#3 Jos Buttler - RR

Rajasthan opener Jos Buttler was unlucky to get run out for a duck against the Knight Riders and looked frustrated on his way back to the dressing room.

The English batter has looked in decent form in IPL 2023, picking up from where he left in IPL 2022 when he won the Orange Cap. He has amassed 392 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 142.02 this season.

Buttler will look to play a big knock against RCB as the Royals look to continue their winning momentum. If he gets going, expect him to play a match-defining knock on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes