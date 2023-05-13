IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's SRH vs LSG clash

The 58th match of IPL 2023 will see the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, May 13.

Both teams will be vying for the crucial two points on offer as they still have a chance of making it to the IPL 2023 playoffs. With only one win in their last five games, LSG have slipped to the fifth spot with 11 points from as many games. SRH, on the other hand, are placed ninth with eight points from 10 matches.

Lucknow suffered a humiliating defeat in their last fixture against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, May 7. Chasing 228 runs for victory, they fell short by 56 runs. LSG look vulnerable at times despite having all their bases covered and will have to play out of their skins to script a win in Hyderabad.

The SunRisers, on the other hand, will be riding on confidence after their last-ball win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Despite that, SRH's inconsistency on the bowling front against Lucknow's strong batting lineup will keep the think tank worried.

The wicket in Hyderabad has produced mixed results so far this season. However, Rajasthan posted 203 runs on the board in the last day game.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who will score the most runs in today's SRH vs LSG tie.

#1 Quinton de Kock - LSG

Senior wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock warmed the benches for most of the season due to Kyle Mayers' scintillating form at the top. However, with KL Rahul ruled out of the tournament with an injury, the South African was drafted into the playing XI against GT and de Kock stepped up immediately.

He played a fine 70-run knock off 41 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries and three sixes, albeit in a losing cause.

The southpaw looked in decent touch and will look to continue his run-scoring spree as LSG search for their second win in six games.

#2 Rahul Tripathi - SRH

After a sluggish start to his IPL 2023 campaign, Rahul Tripathi is slowly coming into his own at the business end of the competition.

The No. 3 batter played a superb knock against RR, scoring 47 runs off just 29 deliveries and providing SRH with a much-needed impetus.

Tripathi can take on any bowling attack on his day and is good against both pace and spin.

He has so far amassed 237 runs in 10 IPL 2023 matches at an average of 26.33 and will look to add to his tally today.

#3 Kyle Mayers - LSG

Kyle Mayers is having a breakthrough debut season in the IPL. He is Lucknow's highest run-scorer with 359 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 152.11, with four half-centuries along the way.

The southpaw has scored consistently at the top of the order and will wish to continue his fine form as LSG eye a top-four finish.

Mayers scored a quickfire 48 against the Titans in the last game, which will keep him in good stead ahead of the game against the SunRisers.

