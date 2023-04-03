IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in today's CSK vs LSG match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their first home game of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, April 2.

CSK lost their opening game against the defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31. They failed to fire as a unit, which ultimately cost them the game against a well-settled Gujarat side.

Ruturaj Gaikwad played a superb 92-run knock but lacked support from other CSK batters. The bowlers also failed to live up to their potential as they failed to defend 179 runs.

LSG, on the other hand, had a superb start to their IPL 2023 campaign, beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 50 runs at home. Debutant Kyle Mayers played a fantastic knock to guide the team to a challenging total before Mark Wood's five-wicket haul helped the Super Giants secure a convincing win.

Both teams will look to win this contest and bowlers with a lot of variations can have a significant impact given that Chepauk is known to assist slower bowlers.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can pick up the most wickets during the CSK vs LSG tie.

#1 Ravi Bishnoi

The LSG spinner was among the wickets in the last game against the Capitals, returning with figures of 2/31.

Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Rilee Rossouw in the 12th over, who was threatening to take the game away from the hosts. He then got the better of Rovman Powell in the 14th over to shut shop for the visitors.

The youngster looked in good rhythm and will hope to continue his momentum. If Bishnoi gets some assistance from the Chepauk wicket, he will once again be among the wickets on Monday.

#2 Deepak Chahar

Although Deepak Chahar wasn't among the wickets in the last game, he looked in rhythm and bowled some decent line and length. He is CSK's go-to bowler with the new ball and has the backing of the skipper.

Chahar has tasted success both with the new ball and at the death, which makes him a rare talent.

The right-arm pacer from Rajasthan will look to get back among the wickets as he slowly aims to be in the reckoning for a Team India call-up.

#3 Mitchell Santner

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner will be a handy customer for CSK on the turning tracks of Chepauk. The left-arm spinner bowls a tight line and length, which gives him the edge over others.

Santner brings in plenty of experience, having already played 82 T20Is, and will look to work his magic.

With LSG boasting a few right-handed batters, Santner will have a good chance of picking up wickets on Monday.

