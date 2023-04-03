IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's CSK vs LSG clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their first home game of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, April 3.

Both teams have had a contrasting start to their IPL campaign this year. While CSK succumbed to a five-wicket defeat in their opening game against Gujarat Titans (GT), LSG thrashed Delhi Capitals (DC) by 50 runs.

While the Super Kings failed to fire as a unit, KL Rahul and Co. did a commendable job with both the bat and ball.

While the last few games have seen a lot of runs being scored, the Chepauk wicket might assist spinners, making it difficult for batters to play their shots easily. Despite that, there are a few in-form batters who will look to keep the momentum going.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in the CSK vs LSG contest.

#1 Kyle Mayers

The West Indian all-rounder impressed everyone on his IPL debut, smashing a 38-ball 73 against Delhi Capitals, including two boundaries and seven towering sixes.

Although he got a reprieve on 14, the southpaw utilized it to full effect to help his side put a challenging total on the board.

Kyle Mayers will look to keep up the good work to keep his place in the playing XI, especially with Quinton de Kock set to join the side after completing his international duty.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

The young batter from Maharashtra was CSK's top scorer in the last game against the Titans. Ruturaj Gaikwad made batting look easy on a wicket that other Chennai batters struggled to get going.

He joined the IPL on the back of a superlative domestic campaign and showed why he is so highly rated in the IPL 2023 opener.

Ruturaj has been one of Chennai's most consistent batters in the last couple of seasons and skipper MS Dhoni relies on him to do the bulk of the scoring.

Given the form he is in, the right-handed batter is expected to continue scoring tons of runs for his side.

#3 KL Rahul

LSG skipper KL Rahul looked out of sorts in the first game against the Capitals. He scored eight off 12 balls before holing out to the deep square-leg fielder.

Despite a dismal start to the campaign, the India international is expected to hit the strides against CSK and lead the team from the front.

Rahul has been one of the most consistent performers over the last five IPL seasons. He has scored 600-plus runs in four editions and fell short of the tally by seven runs in IPL 2019.

If Rahul can fire at the top, coupled with Mayers' aggressive brand of cricket, Lucknow will be a tough side to stop this year.

