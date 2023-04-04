IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in today's DC vs GT match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their first home game of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 2.

DC returns to their home ground for the first time since 2019 and will be pumped to make a winning start. They lost their first IPL 2023 fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 50 runs and will be keen to bounce back.

GT, on the other hand, began their title defense on a winning note, beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) convincingly by five wickets. They put up a well-compiled performance and will look to keep the momentum going.

While the Delhi wicket produces a lot of runs, bowlers will be rewarded if they can maintain tight lines and lengths. Both teams have some quality bowlers in their ranks who will be itching to make a mark at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can pick up the most wickets during the DC vs GT tie.

#1 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is arguably the best spinner in the shortest format. He keeps things tight while batters struggle a great deal to pick his googly.

The GT leg-spinner had a good start to the IPL 2023 campaign, registering figures of 2/26 from four overs against CSK and dismissing the English duo of Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali.

Rashid will hope to deliver the goods with the ball once again on Tuesday.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has been DC's go-to bowler in the middle overs ever since he was roped in ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

He repaid the trust shown by the management, picking up 21 wickets last season.

The left-arm spinner also began the 2023 season on a good note, picking up the crucial wicket of Deepak Hooda against LSG.

If Kuldeep gets his lines and lengths right, he will be a difficult prospect to tackle for GT batters.

#3 Anrich Nortje

The South African pacer joined the DC camp on Monday, April 3, and will be available for the clash against the Titans.

He is coming into the IPL on the back of a good international season and will look to replicate his form in the cash-rich.

The ace fast bowler bowled a few deadly spells in the six games he featured in last year. Nortje will look to pick up from where he left off last year and will look to make a mark in the first game itself.

Given his extra pace, the right-arm pacer could be among the highest wicket-takers in the game.

