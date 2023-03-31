IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in today's GT vs CSK match

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will get underway on Friday, March 31, when Gujarat Titans (GT) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A cracker of a contest beckons fans in front of a full house in Ahmedabad as two good friends, Hardik Pandya, and MS Dhoni, go up against each other.

The Titans lifted the cup last year and will hope to begin where they left off. CSK, on the other, finished ninth in the points table with four wins and eight defeats under their belt. They will hope to put up a good performance this year and start the campaign on a winning note.

While T20 is largely considered to be a batter's game, bowlers do have a say in this part of the country. The surface might get slow and bowlers might come into the picture as was evident in the IPL 2022 final between GT and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Royals could only muster 130 runs, which was chased down by the home side with only 11 balls to spare.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who can pick up the most wickets during the GT vs CSK tie.

#1 Rashid Khan

Afghanistan-born Rashid Khan is one of the best spinners in the business as far as the shortest format is concerned. He has also worked his magic in the IPL over the years, picking up 112 wickets in 92 games at an economy rate of 6.38.

The leg-spinner has been in a good rhythm and was last seen in action when Afghanistan beat Pakistan in a three-match T20I series a few days back.

Rashid is known for his ability to dominate the middle overs and has a good chance of picking up a few wickets against CSK on Friday.

#2 Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar missed the last edition of the cash-rich league due to injury. He will look to make a comeback with a bang as CSK's new ball duties will heavily rely on him after left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary was ruled out due to an injury.

Although he was initially used in the powerplay, Chennai skipper MS Dhoni later used him in different phases of the game. He has tasted success both with the new ball and at the death, which makes him a go-to bowler.

Chahar, who has 59 scalps under his belt, will look to stamp his authority from the first game as he slowly aims to be in the reckoning for a Team India call-up.

#3 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami was one of the key architects behind GT's title-winning campaign last year. He picked up 20 wickets from 16 games and was exceptional with the new ball.

The senior Indian pacer has plenty of experience under his belt and is coming from the back of a good domestic season. Hardik will rely heavily on the Bengal fast bowler to deliver with the new ball.

If Shami can get his rhythm up early, CSK batters might well struggle on Friday.

