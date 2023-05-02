IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in today's GT vs DC clash

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 44th match of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, May 2.

While GT are placed at the top of the IPL 2023 standings with six wins from eight matches, the Capitals are last with only two wins under their belt.

Coming into the game on the back of an away win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Gujarat will back themselves to secure their fourth consecutive win when they return to familiar conditions. GT have performed like a well-oiled machine this season, with different players stepping up to the task in crunch situations.

For DC, there are plenty of problems, with very few answers. The misfiring middle order has troubled them the most. They have tried several options but no Indian batter has managed to deliver. Delhi's bowlers have also been inconsistent, which is why they are stranded 10th in the points table.

Bowlers are expected to have a difficult time in Ahmedabad, considering that the wicket is a batter's paradise. However, both teams boast some world-class bowlers, who will be eager to make a mark.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will pick up the most wickets in today's GT vs DC clash.

#1 Rashid Khan - Gujarat Titans

Rashid Khan had a rare day off against the Knight Riders, conceding 54 runs in four overs. However, the GT think tank will rely on the ace leg-spinner to deliver the goods against DC.

Rashid has all the tricks in his bag and will look to dominate the proceedings tonight and add to his tally of wickets.

The Afgan spinner has picked up 14 wickets in eight IPL 2023 matches at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 8.75.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav - Delhi Capitals

The DC spinner has had a pretty average IPL 2023 campaign so far. He has only seven wickets to his name from eight matches at an economy rate of 7.19.

However, Kuldeep Yadav will be desperate to turn things around as he looks to be in the good books of the Indian selectors ahead of the ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be played on home soil later this year.

#3 Mohammed Shami - Gujarat Titans

Mohammed Shami has been GT's leading fast bowler in IPL 2023, picking up wickets with the new ball consistently. He has taken 13 wickets in eight matches at an average of 18.15 and an economy rate of 7.61.

The senior pacer will be high on confidence after finishing with figures of 3/33 against KKR. He bowled exceedingly well in different phases of the game and will be Hardik Pandya's go-to bowler on Tuesday.

Shami will look to keep up the good work and add more wickets to his tally as GT look to continue their winning run.

