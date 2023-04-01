IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in today's LSG vs DC match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 game at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 2.

Lucknow impressed everyone in their debut season last year, making it to the playoffs. However, they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator by 14 runs to crash out of IPL 2022. They will look to take it one step further this year and lift the trophy.

Despite missing some of their key players, LSG have the required firepower to upset Delhi Capitals. DC, on the other hand, have one of the most balanced sides in the competition. With legendary skippers Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly at the helm, the Capitals are considered one of the front-runners to lift the title.

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is known to assist bowlers. Spinners will play an important role in the second half of the match, with five of the six T20Is played at the venue being won by teams batting first.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can pick up the most wickets during the LSG vs DC tie.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav

DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav rediscovered himself in the last edition of the cash-rich league, picking up 21 wickets in 14 games.

He hasn't looked back since then and has also cemented his place in India's white-ball sides.

With the surface known to aid spinners, Kuldeep will be a tricky customer to tackle for the batters at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Given the form he is in, the young spinner might well return with the maximum wickets in this fixture.

#2 Marcus Stoinis

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is a handy customer on such slow and sluggish Indian wickets. He uses the change-ups pretty well at the backend of the innings, which might fetch him quite a few wickets.

Stoinis has 34 wickets from 67 IPL games and will look to add a few more to his tally.

He was among the wickets during the recently concluded ODI series against India and will look to translate his form into the T20 league.

#3 Chetan Sakariya

Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya is coming into the IPL on the back of a title-winning Ranji Trophy campaign.

He has been in spectacular rhythm throughout the domestic season and will hope to replicate it in IPL 2023.

Sakariya has quite a few stock deliveries in his arsenal, including a good slower delivery, which makes him an excellent option at the death for DC skipper David Warner.

If Sakariya gets his line and length right, the Saurashtra-born cricketer might be among the highest wicket-takers in tonight's contest.

