IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in today's PBKS vs GT clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 18th match of IPL 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, April 13.

Both teams have had similar fates so far in the competition, winning two out of their three games. However, the Titans find themselves in fourth place as compared to the sixth-placed Kings, thanks to having a better net run rate.

Both sides lost their last game and will hope to return to winning ways at the earliest. GT lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a last-ball thriller, thanks to Rinku Singh's five consecutive sixes to chase down 29 runs in the last over. PBKS, meanwhile, suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of ninth-placed SunRiser Hyderabad.

With both teams desperate for a win, it is expected to be a highly contested game. Bowlers are expected to have a hard time on this surface, given Mohali's track record of producing batting-friendly wickets.

However, both sides have quality bowlers in their ranks who will look to make the most out of it.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can take the most wickets in today's PBKS vs GT clash.

#1 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is arguably the best spinner in the shortest format. He has a bag full of tricks and is more than capable of keeping things tight.

The Afghan leg-spinner has enjoyed a bright start to his IPL 2023 campaign, picking up eight wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 7.83.

Rashid, who claimed a hat-trick against KKR, will play a big role on Thursday as GT look to get their title defense back on track.

#2 Arshdeep Singh

The left-arm pacer has been in fine form in IPL 2023, scalping six wickets in three outings. Arshdeep Singh has been superb in the powerplay, keeping things tight from one end.

He will once again be key for PBKS as they look to register their third win of the season and enter the top half of the IPL 2023 points table.

Arshdeep also has a good yorker in his arsenal, a key weapon in death overs, which can help him pick up a few wickets.

#3 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has been an integral part of the GT side since IPL 2022. He has provided regular breakthroughs with the new ball and is someone skipper Hardik Pandya relies on a lot.

The senior fast bowler has been one of the best powerplay bowlers over the last few seasons. Since IPL 2020, Shami has picked up 26 wickets in the first six overs, second-best behind Trent Boult (33).

Shami has claimed six scalps in three IPL 2023 games and will look to add more wickets to his tally against PBKS.

Poll : 0 votes