IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in today's PBKS vs RCB clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a vital IPL 2023 contest at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, April 20.

Both teams have blown hot and cold this season. While PBKS have won three out of their five matches, RCB have just two victories under their belt from five attempts.

Bangalore suffered heartbreak in their last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They fell eight runs short while chasing 227 runs due to another flop show from the middle order. RCB will also be concerned with their bowling unit, which is yet to find its feet in the competition.

PBKS, meanwhile, come into the contest on the back of a win against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). They emerged victorious, courtesy of an all-round show. However, the Kings will be sweating over the fitness of Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone, the two mainstays of their team.

The wicket at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium has seen bowlers making significant contributions in IPL 2023 so far, although the sample size is low. Both sides have some quality bowlers in their ranks who could turn out to be key in this contest.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will take the most wickets in today's PBKS vs RCB tie.

#1 Wanindu Hasaranga - RCB

The Sri Lankan spinner has had a dismal start to his IPL 2023 campaign, going for plenty of runs in his first two games. However, he has the quality to bounce back and the game against PBKS will be his first step towards redemption.

Wanindu Hasaranga was RCB's best bowler last season, picking up 26 wickets in 16 games and leading the bowling unit from the front. He came to IPL 2023 on the back of a successful international campaign and will hope to turn things around for himself and the team on Thursday.

If Hasaranga finds his mojo tonight, the PBKS batters will struggle to get going.

#2 Kagiso Rabada - PBKS

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada brings in a wealth of experience to the PBKS side. He is a genuine wicket-taker and when in form, the Proteas speedster can run down any batting order in the world.

Rabada, who joined the franchise a bit late after finishing his international assignments, has picked up three wickets in two IPL 2023 matches at an economy rate of 8.75.

Although he hasn't been at his best, Rabada will be motivated to perform well against the likes of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis.

Expect him to be among the wickets on Thursday.

#3 Mohammed Siraj - RCB

Mohammed Siraj has been the only bright spot in an otherwise dismal RCB bowling attack this season. The pacer has been spectacular with the new ball, providing his side with early wickets.

Siraj is one of the most improved fast bowlers in world cricket and has troubled batters in IPL 2023 by keeping things tight. He has picked up eight wickets in five matches at an economy rate of seven.

If he gets some assistance from the surface, expect Siraj to pick up a few wickets with the new ball against PBKS.

