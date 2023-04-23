IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in today's RCB vs RR clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host league leaders Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 23. The afternoon encounter marks RCB's fourth home game in 13 days while RR are yet to lose an away game in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Faf du Plessis-led RCB returned to winning ways after an all-round performance against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The form of the openers and Mohammed Siraj remain RCB's biggest strengths. But they are still struggling to find control in the middle overs, especially at the death. Virat Kohli's timid approach after the powerplay is also a topic that needs to be revisited, considering the shift in momentum it brings.

Additionally. RCB are also waiting for their young Indian batters to fire. The likes of Mahipal Lomror and Suyash Prabhudessai are yet to fire, putting more responsibility and pressure on RCB's big trio of Kohli, du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell.

RR have hardly put a foot wrong in the tournament so far when compared to other teams. But the league leaders also have concerns in their quest for consistency. Their last two wins have come in the dying moments of the game and their most recent encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was far from their best outing.

On that note, here are three bowlers who will take the most wickets in today's RCB vs RR clash.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal - Rajasthan Royals

The leg-spinner cultivated his repertoire by bowling at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during his stint with RCB before being released by the franchise. He features at the venue in the IPL for the first time since 2019 and will be on the lookout to put on a show.

The contest being a day encounter actually bodes well for Chahal since the pitch is expected to be dry. During the last afternoon contest at the Chinnaswamy between RCB and the Delhi Capitals (DC), the Capitals spin unit put in a good shift.

Additionally, RCB's middle order is not in the best of form, something which Chahal could exploit after his wicketless encounter in Jaipur.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga - Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wanindu Hasaranga is yet to hit full throttle in IPL 2023 and the upcoming contest against RR could prove to be the perfect avenue for him to hit some form. The Sri Lankan will have a firm test up against the likes of Samson Samson and Devdutt Padikkal, but his arsenal of tricks could come in handy.

RCB will be banking on the mystery spinner for wickets in the middle overs, especially because it has been an area where they have struggled to a great extent so far.

The Lankan spinner has not had a good time bowling at the Chinnaswamy across the two matches he has played, but he might set the record straight with an impactful outing against the league leaders.

#3 Mohammed Siraj - Royal Challengers Bangalore

The right-arm pacer has been among the best bowlers in the tournament so far and is the second-leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps. He has a game in hand to catch up with Punjab Kings' (PBKS) Arshdeep Singh, who claimed the Purple Cap from Mohammed Siraj following his four-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, April 22.

Siraj made the new ball talk in the team's last afternoon home game. He picked up figures of 2-23 and will be Faf du Plessis' go-to weapon for RR's in-form opening pair of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

With his outswing and his ever-reliant and potent scrambled seam, the RR batters will be in for a stern test against the pacer.

Who will win the upcoming contest between RCB and RR in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes