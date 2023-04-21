IPL 2023: Top 3 batting performances in CSK vs SRH matches

The two southern-based teams in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to lock horns in Match 29 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The upcoming game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 21.

Placed third in the , CSK have won three of their first five matches. They will enter tonight's game on the back of a clinical win away from home against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The Sunrisers, however, haven't been consistent so far. With just two wins in five games, they are ninth and also have a net run rate of -0.798. The Aiden Markram-led unit will be hunting for a win. However, it won't be easy to breach CSK's fortress.

In terms of their head-to-head numbers, CSK have a dominant 14-5 record over SRH. Over the course of the 19 games played between the two teams, there were numerous instances when individuals stepped up and put their side ahead in the game with some striking performances.

On that note, let's take a look at three of the most memorable batting efforts in matches between CSK and SRH.

#3 David Warner (SRH) - 90* off 45 - IPL 2014, Match 50

David Warner in action for SRH [IPLT20]

Australian opener David Warner was an integral part of SRH for many years and has single-handedly won games for them on a number of occasions. In a clash against CSK in IPL 2014 in MS Dhoni’s hometown of Ranchi, Warner came up with a cracking knock to propel SRH to victory.

After SRH were set a challenging 186 for victory, Warner smashed a brilliant 90 off only 45 balls to ease the path for his team’s triumph. The left-hander slammed 12 fours and three sixes in his innings, as the CSK bowlers couldn't make an impact on the swashbuckling batter.

Warner hit his countryman John Hastings for five fours in an over, three of them off consecutive deliveries, as 21 runs came off the sixth over of SRH's chase.

Warner and Shikhar Dhawan (64 not out) featured in an opening stand of 116 in 11.2 overs. SRH lost a few quick wickets after Warner’s dismissal but got home by six wickets with two balls to spare.

Earlier, CSK’s total of 185 for 3 was built around unbeaten half-centuries from David Hussey (50 not out off 33) and MS Dhoni (57 not out off 41). Opener Dwayne Smith scored a quick 47 off 28 but Warner was too good for CSK on the day.

#2 Brendon McCullum - 100* off 56 - IPL 2015, Match 4

Brendon McCullum in action for CSK [IPLT20]

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum will forever be associated with the blistering 158 he smashed in the first-ever IPL match in 2008. A few years later, however, he hammered an unbeaten 100 but this time for CSK against SRH during IPL 2015 in Chennai.

After CSK batted first on winning the toss, McCullum feasted on the SRH bowlers. He hammered seven fours and nine sixes, finishing on exactly 100 off 56 balls. In the 12th over of the CSK innings, McCullum tore into Ishant Sharma, dispatching him for two sixes and a four.

McCullum brought up his century off the last ball of the innings, scampering for a single as CSK finished on 209 for 4. Captain Dhoni also chipped in with a quickfire 29-ball 53. Among the SRH bowlers, Karn Sharma conceded 51 in his four and Ishant Sharma 46 in three.

The Googly Cricket @officialgoogly 2015 IPL. Brendon McCullum. 100*. 56 balls.



2:03 for two ridiculous ramp shots back-to-back off Boult.



2015 IPL. Brendon McCullum. 100*. 56 balls.2:03 for two ridiculous ramp shots back-to-back off Boult. 💯 2015 IPL. Brendon McCullum. 100*. 56 balls.💥 2:03 for two ridiculous ramp shots back-to-back off Boult. https://t.co/O59GmODIUO

Although Warner contributed 53 off 42, SRH were never in the hunt during their chase. They only managed 164 for 6 in their 20 overs, with Mohit Sharma and Dwayne Bravo claiming two wickets apiece.

Brendan McCullum was named the 'Player of the Match' for his scintillating innings.

#1 Shane Watson - 117* off 57 - IPL 2018, Final

Shane Watson celebrates his century vs SRH [IPLT20]

When Shane Watson was bought by CSK at the IPL 2018 auction, it raised a lot of eyebrows. Everyone except the CSK think tank thought he was an aging cricketer, struggling to remain fit and past his best. However, CSK was spot on with their assessment.

Watson had a superlative season with the franchise, scoring 555 runs and also taking eight wickets with his pace bowling. However, his best knock came on the biggest occasion when the Australian star smashed a wonderful century against SRH in the finals.

After being put to bat first, SRH posted 178/6 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Watson endured a very slow start to his innings, failing to score off the first ten deliveries he faced. It had an effect on the required run rate, which had crossed the 10 runs per over mark as well.

To make matters worse, CSK also lost an in-form Faf du Plessis in the fourth over.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Shane Watson in IPL:



- 3874 runs & 92 wickets.

- Man of the tournament in 2008.

- Man of the tournament in 2013.

- 52 vs DD in 2008 Semi-final.

- 117* vs SRH in 2018 Final.

- 50 vs DC in 2019 Qualifier.

- 80 vs MI in 2019 Final.



One of the biggest match-winner ever in IPL. Shane Watson in IPL:- 3874 runs & 92 wickets.- Man of the tournament in 2008.- Man of the tournament in 2013.- 52 vs DD in 2008 Semi-final.- 117* vs SRH in 2018 Final.- 50 vs DC in 2019 Qualifier.- 80 vs MI in 2019 Final.One of the biggest match-winner ever in IPL. https://t.co/7izmZD8qoK

However, considering Watson's experience, it was vital that he didn't give away his wicket. It was a given that the Australian can always make up for the slow start with his brute power and big-hitting skills.

That's exactly what Watson did, as he slowly got over his early struggles to get adjusted to the pace of the wicket and get the scoring going, with a knock that was laced with boundaries.

Running between the wickets was never one of Watson's biggest strengths and the Australian never bothered to go that way. He hit eleven fours and as many as eight sixes in his unbeaten knock of 117 runs off 57 balls.

Watson's big hitting demoralized the SRH bowling line-up and not even Rashid Khan could put a stop to the Watson juggernaut. A 27-run over by Watson off Sandeep Sharma in the 13th over of the CSK innings all but sealed the match and the IPL title in their favor.

Poll : 0 votes