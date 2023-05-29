IPL 2023 weather update: Ahmedabad weather report on May 29 for today's GT vs CSK final

After a rain-washed day on Sunday, May 28, fans have something to rejoice about as there is no rain in the weather forecast for the reserve day of IPL 2023 i.e. on Monday, May 29.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will square off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the all-important final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Umpired had to postpone the game to the reserve day as no play was possible on the scheduled day. Heavy rains, coupled with thunderstorms, saw certain parts of the ground turn into mini lakes on Sunday.

Gujarat and Chennai players will be itching to get into the ground as they fight out for the elusive IPL 2023 trophy.

Gujarat finished at the top in the league stage, while Chennai Super Kings finished second.



CSK were the first team to book a final berth, beating the Titans in Qualifier 1. Hardik Pandya and Co., meanwhile, had to take the longer route. After losing against the Super Kings, GT locked horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI). Gujarat thrashed the five-time IPL champions to make it to their second consecutive IPL final.

Ahmedabad weather - Narendra Modi Stadium weather report on May 29 - No rain predicted

After a rain-filled day on Sunday, fans can expect a seamless experience on the reserve day during the IPL 2023 final between the GT and the CSK. According to accuweather.com, there is no rain in the forecast and a full 40 overs of action is anticipated.

The temperature, meanwhile, will be between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be around 40 degrees Celsius, with the humidity expected to be in the 60s.

GT vs CSK Squads

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, and Yash Dayal.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, and Nishant Sindhu.

