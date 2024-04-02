IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in today's RCB vs LSG encounter 

With the games coming thick and fast, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 15 of IPL 2024. The upcoming clash is scheduled to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, April 2.

RCB, currently sitting in ninth place with two points from three matches, desperately need a win to climb the points table. On the other hand, LSG, positioned at number six with a solitary win from two games, will be looking to consolidate their position.

The last time these two teams faced each other, an infamous verbal brawl took place in Lucknow involving Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq, and the then-LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir.

The upcoming clash is expected to be a high-scoring encounter, with the Chinnaswamy Stadium usually providing a batting paradise and both teams boasting strong batting lineups.

As we gear up for tonight's clash, here are three milestones that could be reached in the RCB vs. LSG fixture.

#3 Quinton de Kock could surpass AB de Villiers in run-scoring tally

Quinton de Kock for Lucknow Super Giants

Quinton de Kock played a superb knock in the previous game, scoring 54 off 38 against Punjab Kings (PBKS). His recent half-century took his overall T20 runs-tally to 9,407 in 319 innings.

Among South Africans, De Kock is the fourth-highest run-getter. However, he could climb further up the list on Tuesday. If the southpaw goes on to score at least 18 runs, he would surpass AB de Villiers' tally of 9,424.

Out of De Kock's overall T20 runs, 2,965 have come in the IPL. He is just 35 runs away from becoming only the third South African after AB de Villiers (5,162) and Faf du Plessis (4,179) to muster 3,000 IPL runs.

#2 KL Rahul could become the first player to score 1,000 runs for LSG

All eyes would be on KL Rahul's form on Tuesday

After missing out in the last game, KL Rahul will be determined to make amends at his home ground in Bengaluru. This homecoming will also give him a chance to become the first player to complete 1,000 runs for the Super Giants.

The LSG skipper has accumulated 963 runs at an average of 43.77 in 26 innings for the franchise. Another 37 runs would see him reach the 1,000 mark.

Rahul had some injury concerns in the previous game and was replaced by an Impact Player in the second innings. Nicholas Pooran took over the captaincy responsibility in that game.

#1 Virat Kohli could surpass MS Dhoni in the 6-hitting tally

Virat Kohli is the joint-highest run-getter of IPL 2024

Virat Kohli has commenced his IPL 2024 campaign on a strong note. He has racked up 181 runs at an average of 90.50 and is the joint-highest run-getter in the tournament so far.

In his three innings this season, Kohli has hammered seven maximums, taking his overall six-hitting tally to 241, the fifth-highest in the IPL. Among Indians, Kohli is third on the list after Rohit Sharma (261) and MS Dhoni (242).

The Delhi-born batter is just two sixes away from surpassing former CSK captain Dhoni's tally of IPL sixes and becoming the tournament's fourth-highest six-hitter.