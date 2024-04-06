IPL 2024: 3 landmarks that were reached in SRH's comfortable 6-wicket win vs CSK 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) continued their dominance at home after they overcame the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 18 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.

Opting to bowl first, SRH bowlers led by Pat Cummins restricted CSK to a modest total of 165 runs in their 20 overs. The bowling attack utilized a strategy of pace-off deliveries to control the scoring rate on a sluggish pitch. Shivam Dube top-scored for CSK, hammering 45 off 24.

In reply, SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma got their team off to a flying start. Aiden Markram then came to bat at number three and Hyderabad closer to the target as the South African made 50 off 36. At the end, Nitish Reddy (14* off 8) hit the winning six in the penultimate over to seal the deal for the hosts.

The recently concluded IPL 2024 fixture also saw a few landmarks getting reached as well. Here is a compilation of three of such records.

#3 T Natarajan completes 50 wickets for SRH

T Natarajan had a great first match for SRH, where he picked up three wickets against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. However, he then endured an injury that kept him out for next two games.

However, the left-arm pacer played his second IPL 2024 game as he made a return against CSK. While he didn't have a superb outing, he dismissed Daryl Mitchell in the four overs he bowled. Mitchell's scalp was Natrajan's 50th wicket for the Sunrisers in IPL cricket.

He has now become only the fourth bowler to achieve the landmark after Bhuvneshwar Kumar (147), Rashid Khan (93), and Siddharth Kaul (52).

#2 Shivam Dube has now hit the most IPL sixes since 2022

Shivam Dube for CSK

Shivam Dube once again looked a class apart from every other CSK player. The southpaw hammered 45 runs off only 24 balls and was the sole reason why the visitors got to a respectable total against SRH.

Ever since moving to CSK in 2022, Dube has reinvented himself and has taken his batting another level. The 30-year-old is one of the most hard-hitting bashers in the league and has clubbed 61 IPL sixes since 2022. He has now surpassed KKR all-rounder Andre Russell on the list, who has hit 60 sixes in IPL in last two years.

Apart from this, Dube, who hit two fours and four maximums on Friday, has now completed 100 boundaries for CSK. He has now thrashed 43 fours and 61 lusty sixes for the five-time champions.

#1 Abhishek Sharma scores the most runs in a 2nd over in IPL history

Abhishek Sharma receiving the Player of the Match award

Abhishek Sharma has been in red-hot form in IPL 2024 so far. He has mustered 161 runs at an average of 40.25. However, his phenomenal strike rate of 217.57 is the best in the tournament among batters who have faced 50 or more deliveries.

The left-hander was in menacing mood against CSK as he hammered 37 runs off 12 balls. Interestingly, 26 of those runs came off a single over. It was the second over of the innings, bowled by Mukesh Choudhary. The left-arm pacer was hit for 27 runs, out of which 26 were scored by Abhishek.

With this, the SRH opener became the batter with the most runs scored in the second over of an IPL innings in its 16 years of history. The previous best was 24 runs, jointly held by Sunil Narine and Chris Gayle (twice).