IPL 2024: 3 landmarks that could be reached in tonight's LSG vs DC match

The 26th match of the IPL 2024 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) taking on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 12.

LSG will head into the clash brimming with confidence. They've won their last three matches, two of which were at this very venue. Their batting has been firing on all cylinders, with KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, and Marcus Stoinis leading the charge.

LSG also have more than enough options in their youthful bowling attack. Unfortunately, tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav won't be featuring in tonight's game.

Delhi, meanwhile, finds themselves struggling at the bottom of the points table. They've managed just one win from their five matches so far. DC's bowling attack has been a major concern, leaking runs at an alarming rate in their recent outings. Injuries to key players like Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav have further disrupted their campaign.

Ahead of tonight's clash in Lucknow, here are three important milestones that could be reached in the LSG vs. DC matchup.

#3 KL Rahul could complete 300 T20 sixes

KL Rahul need 3 sixes for his 300th six

One of the most elegant batters in recent history, KL Rahul is a batter who could easily go hard from the outset. However, he sometimes puts too much pressure on himself.

Having said that, when he's on song, Rahul becomes a dangerous commodity for opposition teams. He has a stellar T20 record, having scored 7,192 runs at an average of 42.50. The LSG skipper has pummeled 606 fours and 297 sixes.

The wicketkeeper-batter is just three more big hits away from becoming only the fifth Indian to smash 300 T20 sixes. The other four Indians on the list are Rohit Sharma (497), Virat Kohli (383), MS Dhoni (328) and Suresh Raina (325).

#2 Rishabh Pant could become the joint-second-fastest Indian to score 3,000 IPL runs

Rishabh Pant acknowledging his fifty for DC

Rishabh Pant's return to competitive cricket has been heartening to witness thus far. After his horrific car accident and surgery, Pant has shown a fighting character. After some rusty knocks, Pant has once again looked at his best as he has made 153 runs at a strike rate of 154.5 so far.

With this, Pant took his overall run-scoring tally in the IPL to 2,991 runs in 102 matches, boasting an impressive strike rate of 148.28. The wicketkeeper-batter is just nine runs shy of reaching the 3,000-run mark in the tournament.

If Pant manages to hit those nine runs against Lucknow, he will not only become the first player to hammer 3,000 runs for DC but will also be the joint-second-quickest Indian to achieve the landmark after KL Rahul.

While Rahul achieved the landmark in 80 innings, Suresh Raina did it in 103 innings. Pant will also be playing his 103rd IPL innings against LSG tonight.

#1 David Warner could have the most 50+ scores in T20 history

David Warner is a true T20 legend

The upcoming fixture gives a golden opportunity for David Warner to make some history. The hard-hitting southpaw is one of the all-time legends of the game, having notched up 12,223 runs at a strike rate of over 140 in the shortest format.

His overall T20 tally includes as many as 110 fifty-plus scores, as he has hammered 102 fifties and eight hundreds. Another 50 runs will make him the player with the most 50-plus scores in T20 cricket history.

Warner is currently joint with Chris Gayle, who also has 110 50-plus scores (88 fifties and 22 centuries).