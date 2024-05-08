IPL 2024: 3 landmarks that could be reached in tonight's SRH vs LSG clash 

Tonight's (May 8) IPL match features the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. This is the first time these two teams will face each other in the group stage of IPL 2024.

The two teams are currently tied on points (12) but separated by a whisker-thin Net Run Rate, as they find themselves embroiled in a fierce battle for a coveted playoff spot.

SRH will be smarting from their recent loss to Mumbai Indians. However, they'll draw confidence from their dominant home record, having lost just one match at Hyderabad this season.

LSG, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from a crushing defeat against Kolkata. Their batting lineup is packed with explosive firepower - KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis in top-order, and the big-hitting Nicholas Pooran in the middle order. However, their bowling attack might find the Hyderabad wicket, known for its batting paradise reputation.

Ahead of tonight's big clash, let us take a look at three milestones that could be breached in the SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match.

#3 Quinton de Kock could become the first-ever South African to complete 1000 fours in T20s

Quinton De Kock for Lucknow Super Giants

Quinton de Kock will have extra motivation when LSG take on his former team, SRH. The explosive left-hander sits on the cusp of a historic T20 milestone. He needs just six boundaries to become the first South African cricketer to notch up 1000 fours in the shortest format.

This achievement would be a testament to de Kock's consistent ability to find the boundary rope. Having amassed 994 fours in his 336 T20 matches, de Kock boasts an impressive strike rate of over 137.

#2 Abhishek Sharma will play his 100th T20 match

Abhishek Sharma for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma has wreaked havoc with his blazing form this season. The talented youngster has been a revelation for SRH, having mustered 326 runs at an amazing strike rate of 195.21.

The match against LSG will mark Abhishek Sharma's 100th appearance in the shortest format of the game. Having made his T20 debut as a 17-year-old for Delhi Capitals back in 2018, Abhishek has featured across 99 T20 games thus far.

In this period, he has scored 2,513 runs and has taken 30 wickets as well.

#1 KL Rahul could complete 400 fours in IPL

KL Rahul acknowledging his fifty

KL Rahul, the Lucknow Super Giants captain, enters tonight's match against SRH on the cusp of a personal milestone. The Indian wicket-keeper batter sits just five fours away from joining an elite club of players with 400 fours in IPL history.

Achieving this feat against SRH would make him only the 11th player to do so, a testament to his consistent and elegant strokeplay throughout the years.

In the 120 innings Rahul has played, he has hammered 4594 runs with the help of 395 fours and 183 sixes.

